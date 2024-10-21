Fish and Wildlife Almanac, Oct. 21 (published October 21, 2024)

Know the difference between white-tailed deer and elk

People sometimes report seeing elk in a wider geographical area outside of far northwestern Minnesota. Hunters need to make sure they know the difference in the field. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website has drawings and traits listed to help distinguish elk from white-tailed deer. Additionally, people are encouraged to report elk sightings in Minnesota using the online elk sighting reporting tool.

Deer hunters invited to share wildlife observations

Minnesota deer hunters can use an online log to report wildlife they see while hunting. Data from the observation logs help the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources estimate population level trends for deer and track wildlife distribution for other species across the state.

Using a mobile device or desktop computer, hunters can enter information on the online log about wildlife they see each day of hunting, including deer, turkeys, bears, fishers and other species. They’ll also be able to report specific information about any deer they harvest. Hunters are encouraged to fill out a report after each hunt, even if they don’t see any deer that day. The online questionnaire will be available until Jan. 15, 2025.

Minnesota DNR webinars focus on late-season pheasant hunting and deer hunting tips

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the fall program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series.

In a webinar on Wednesday, Oct. 23, Aaron Wilson, senior Farm Bill biologist with Pheasants Forever, will discuss pheasant hunting later in the pheasant season, which runs through Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. Hunting pheasants as winter rolls in can be a great time to find birds congregated in predictable areas. Wilson will talk about where to find pheasants once the crops are out and the snow is flying, and how to prepare for hunting once the weather turns colder.

In a webinar on Wednesday, Oct. 30, Minnesota DNR outreach staff and lifelong deer hunters Jeff Ledermann and Kraig Kiger will share their top 10 list of deer hunting tips. They’ll cover everything from scouting and stands to field dressing and butchering and will take questions to help hunters put some venison in their freezers this fall.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.