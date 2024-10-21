The Ark Presents Stephen Sondheim: An Afternoon of Song and Story November 17

Featuring Broadway Legend Jack Viertel with a Live Orchestra

TARRYTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Broadway comes to The Ark in Tarrytown on November 17, as Westchester’s newest performance venue hosts the first of three Golden Ticket Series presentations: “Stephen Sondheim: An Afternoon of Song and Story.”Broadway Legend Jack Viertel delves into the history and song writing of acclaimed lyricist and composer Stephen Sondheim, while a live orchestra and a quartet of professional singers bring his most popular lyrics and music to life.Sondheim, who died in 2021, had an extraordinary career that includes some of the most iconic works of 20th-century musical theater, including West Side Story; Gypsy; A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum; A Little Night Music; Sweeney Todd; Sunday in the Park with George; and Into the Woods, among others.One of the most decorated lyricists and composers in theater history, Sondheim earned a total of eight Tony Awards, eight Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, an Olivier Award, and the Pulitzer Prize. He was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015, at which time President Barack Obama credited Sondheim with nothing less than “reinventing the American musical.”Two theaters are named after the composer: The Stephen Sondheim Theater in New York and the Sondheim Theater in London. Six of Sondheim’s works have been adapted for film, including West Side Story (twice), Gypsy, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Into the Woods.Sondheim’s turbulent upbringing in New York and his relationship with his mentor, Oscar Hammerstein are just a part of the fascinating backstory that Jack Viertel brings to life, shedding light on the influences behind his work. Viertel himself is well known on Broadway, having served for 35 years as Creative Director of JuJamcyn Theaters, which owns and operates five Broadway Theaters. Viertel also served for two decades as Artistic Director of New York City Center’s acclaimed Encores! Program. He is the author of The Secret Life of the American Musical.The Golden Ticket Series is led by Artistic Director Rebecca Cooper. In addition to Ms. Cooper, performers at “Stephen Sondheim: An Afternoon of Song and Story,” include Marissa Cortese, Tyler Panek and Daniel Frankel. Zachary Kampler serves as Music Director. The Golden Ticket series will return to The Ark with productions featuring the works of George Gershwin on January 12, 2025 and Richard Rodgers on March 30, 2025.The Ark is located within the Shames JCC on the Hudson, at 371 South Broadway in Tarrytown, immediately adjacent to the I-287/Route 9 Tarrytown Exit and is easily accessible by car or train. The Ark includes a 3,500 square foot primary event space with theater-style seating for more than 300 guests and a 2,500 square foot pre-function lounge area, the Cohen Family Atrium. “Stephen Sondheim: An Afternoon of Song and Story” is scheduled for Sunday, November 17 from 3:00pm – 4:30pm. Tickets are $50 for JCC members and $60 for the general public. Tickets are available at: https://www.thearkevents.org/sondheim About the Harold & Elaine Shames JCC on the Hudson: The Shames JCC on the Hudson is a non-sectarian community center, providing meaningful experiences for individuals and families throughout their lives. We are a welcoming, inclusive gathering place that enriches the greater community through social, recreational, educational, social action, supportive service, wellness, and cultural programs and resources guided by Jewish values. The Ark, its new theater and event space, is the ideal destination for joyous lifecycle events, celebrations, and performances. More information is available at: https://www.shamesjcc.org/

