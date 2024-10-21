Symphonic Distribution Launches ‘Your Story Starts Here’ – A Global Music Journey

Artists tell the story of their country through their music, and in this series, we see how sounds and cityscapes are closely connected.” — Janette Berrios, VP of Corporate Marketing, Symphonic Distribution

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Symphonic Distribution , a leading music technology and services company for independent labels, managers, and artists, has announced the launch of “ Your Story Starts Here ,” a breathtaking series featuring DJ sets from iconic city rooftops and outdoor locations around the globe. Each episode showcases the unique sounds and cultural stories of the world’s most vibrant music cities, featuring artists who shape and define modern music.In each city, “Your Story Starts Here” will spotlight local DJs and producers whose sounds reflect the essence of their city. These artists, through their music, tell the story of their culture, offering viewers a passport to experience the diverse soundscapes of the cities where Symphonic has made its mark.Highlights include:● Riobamba in New York City● Gavin Turek in Los Angeles● Ian Cahill in San Juan● DJ Dayeh in São Paulo● Yogev in Bogotá● Andres VII in Ciudad de MéxicoThe “Your Story Starts Here” series will premiere on Symphonic’s YouTube channel on October 21 with a main campaign video featuring all participating artists , followed by two DJ sets each week on Mondays starting October 28 and two corresponding artist interviews on Wednesdays, ending on November 13. Shorter, engaging edits will be shared across Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Each DJ set will be promoted through collaborative posts with the featured artists, offering them maximum exposure and bringing fresh music to the forefront.Viewers are also encouraged to share their personal stories by creating a video answering the questions 1.) What is your name, and where do you create your music?, 2.) What message do you want to convey through your music?, and 3.) How does your city shape the sound and feel of your music? Those who tag @symphonicdistro on Instagram and include the hashtag #YourStoryStartsHere could be reposted by Symphonic, helping to expand their audience.“Artists tell the story of their country through their music, and in this series, we see how sounds and cityscapes are closely connected,” said Janette Berrios, VP of Corporate Marketing at Symphonic. “Whether it’s the resilience of New York City or the rhythmic energy of São Paulo, every episode will leave the viewer with a taste of the city’s music culture, a front-row seat to beautiful DJ sets, and a newfound discovery of artists and tracks.”“As an independent artist, you have the power to bring your truth to life through every beat, lyric, and melody. Music is personal, shaped by folklore, social movements, the environment, and the world around us. Though we come from different corners of the world, we are united by the desire to speak our minds, share the emotions that move our souls, and deliver a message that needs to be heard,” Berrios continued. “In today’s digital age, technology brings us closer than ever, making the world feel smaller. At Symphonic Distribution, we’re here to help you stand out and thrive on your own terms. Together, we’ll elevate global music communities and make sure your music leaves a lasting impact, showing the world what makes your story unique.”About SymphonicSymphonic is a leading music technology and services company, offering a proprietary content management and distribution platform, global royalty collection and split payments, and robust label services to independent labels, managers, and artists. Founded in 2006 by music producer Jorge Brea, Symphonic is 100% independent and proud to be “by artists, for artists.” Headquartered in Tampa, FL, and Nashville, TN, Symphonic also has a significant presence in Los Angeles, Miami, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Spain, Ireland, and Africa.Symphonic’s current artists and alumni include Imogen Heap, Tokischa, Doechii, Surf Mesa, DJ Muggs of Cypress Hill, Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, El Alfa, Juan Luis Guerra, Onyx, Pi’erre Bourne, Nick Murphy/Chet Faker, Rob Garza of Thievery Corporation, CloZee, and Freddie Gibbs, among many others. For more information, visit http://symphonic.com Symphonic Press Contacts:Laurie Jakobsen, Jaybird Communications, 646-484-6764, laurie@jaybirdcom.comBill Greenwood, Jaybird Communications, 609-221-2374, bill@jaybirdcom.com

