Author James Michael Matthew Writes a Bold New Approach to Climate Change and Global Crises

Introducing contrarian evolution and contrarian economics in groundbreaking books, “Building the Selfless Economy” and “Building Fjords In the Great Deserts.”

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Michael Matthew, an award-winning author, financial executive, and industrialist, has put forth a bold and innovative approach to addressing climate change and the interconnected global crises of our time. His two books, “Building the Selfless Economy” and “Building Fjords in the Great Deserts,” outline his unique framework of “Contrarian Evolution” and “Contrarian Economics.” This approach, according to Matthew, offers the largest economic and social opportunity for the United States since the Louisiana Purchase.Matthew challenges traditional climate change solutions by stating that “net zero carbon alone cannot defeat climate change.” Instead, he argues that a deeper understanding of the planet’s geological and natural ecosystems is essential to reversing the damage done by human activity. His solution emphasizes restoring the Earth’s natural cycles—particularly the carbon, photosynthesis, and hydration cycles—which have been disrupted by centuries of industrialization, deforestation, and over-exploitation of natural resources.His plan, dubbed “The Five Steps of Contrarian Evolution and Contrarian Economics,” offers a comprehensive strategy to combat not only climate change but also global debt, wealth inequality, and dwindling natural resources. The five steps include:1. Making planetary healing a universal crime sentence.2. Building the necessary infrastructure to maintain a healthy planet.3. Unlocking the value of underutilized government-owned real estate.4. Creating a new U.S.-led maritime industry centered around drone technology.5. Ending what he calls “strategic atrophy” to ensure progress.As modern technologies advance, Matthew believes humanity must keep pace by fostering a “Selfless Economy”—an economy where long-term sustainability takes precedence over short-term profits. His books offer a roadmap for how the U.S. and other nations can harness these economic opportunities while addressing the urgent climate crisis.About the Author, James Michael MatthewJames Michael Matthew is the Founder and Chairman of JM Prophecies Corporation, whose mission is to tackle the major challenges of our times and build a selfless economy. With over 40 years of experience in finance and industry, Matthew holds a Masters in Biotechnology Enterprise and Entrepreneurship from Johns Hopkins University, an MBA from Michigan State University, and a Bachelors in Accounting and Auditing from the University of Illinois-Springfield. He has also pursued postgraduate studies in Law and Sustainability at the University of Oxford.To learn more about James Michael Matthew’s work and vision, visit JM Prophecies Corporation at www.jmprophecies.com About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

