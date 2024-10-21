Submit Release
MDC offers free Fish or Treat Halloween fishing event Oct. 26 at Burr Oak Woods Nature Center

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – Mix fishing fun with Halloween festivities at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free Fish or Treat event from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the education pond at Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs.

MDC will provide fishing gear, bait, and coaching on how to catch and handle fish. Attendees are welcome to come in costume. MDC will also provide fish-themed games and prizes. Families and individuals of all ages are welcome to attend. Registration is required.

To register, visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/203634.

Direct questions to MDC Community Education Assistant John Rittel at john.rittel@mdc.mo.gov. For more information about the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/burr-oak-woods-conservation-area.

