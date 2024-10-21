MDC welcomes birders to Project Feeder Watch on Nov. 2 in Blue Springs

Body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Watching birds visit winter feeders is fun. Identifying and counting those birds, and reporting them to a database, helps ornithologists track bird movements and population trends. The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs will host a kickoff event for Project Feeder Watch from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Project Feeder Watch is a national citizen science program hosted by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. The program tracks birds across North America from November – April.

The event at Burr Oak Woods will blend technology and nature. MDC Naturalist Susie Harris will teach participants how to count birds, submit data to Project Feeder Watch and connect to specialists in the science world through eBird. This program is for participants ages 10 and up. Registration is required.

Visitors can help with the ongoing counts at the nature center’s outdoor feeders during the winter or adapt the program to their home feeders.

Participants are encouraged to bring smart phones and/or tablets to assist with data collection.

Register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/203331

To learn more about Project Feeder Watch, visit https://www.feederwatch.org