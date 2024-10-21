Berkshire Local Schools Expands Early Learning Literacy Initiative

A students practices literacy lessons on Footsteps2Brilliance platform. Classroom literacy lessons using Footsteps2Brilliance on an interactive whiteboard

Berkshire Local School District expands an early childhood literacy program giving all students and families access to Footsteps2Brilliance.

"Too many of our youngest learners start Kindergarten without the foundational literacy and reading skills to truly thrive. Footsteps2Brilliance will help close the 3rd-grade reading achievement gap” — Superintendent John Stoddard.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Berkshire Local School District is expanding an early childhood literacy program providing students and families throughout the community with access to Footsteps2Brilliance ’s evidence-based literacy curriculum. The expansion extends the program, which is currently being used in PreK classrooms, to all students in Kindergarten through 3rd grade. Footsteps2Brilliance is aligned with both the Science of Reading and the core curriculum that teachers are using in the classroom. This will allow teachers to reinforce classroom lessons while providing fun, interactive practice to students.“We’re encouraged by the progress reflected in the most recent State Report Card, but we recognize that there’s still work to be done. Too many of our youngest learners start Kindergarten without the foundational literacy and reading skills to truly thrive. I’m delighted that we have found a partner like Footsteps2Brilliance to help us boost literacy scores and close the 3rd-grade reading achievement gap,” said Superintendent John Stoddard.With this expansion, all PreK to 3rd-grade students will have access to interactive, educational books, songs, and games in English and Spanish, both in school and at home. Teachers can use Footsteps2Brilliance to tailor learning experiences to meet individual student needs, while the platform's data-driven tools provide insights into student progress, supporting differentiated instruction.“We are honored to partner with Berkshire Local Schools in their commitment to raising literacy levels. By offering engaging bilingual content and making it easily accessible to all students and families, we are empowering the next generation of readers and learners,” said Ilene Rosenthal, CEO and Co-Founder of Footsteps2Brilliance.This initiative is part of Berkshire Schools' long-term strategic plan to enhance educational opportunities and meet state academic goals, including those outlined in Ohio’s Early Literacy Component of the State Report Card. The district's focus is on closing achievement gaps and ensuring continued academic growth. Additional information about the Berkshire Local School District can be found at Berkshire Local School District.# # # #About the Berkshire Local School DistrictThe Berkshire Local School District serves more than 1,400 students from the communities of Burton, Claridon, Montville, Thompson, and Troy, Ohio. The district offers a wide range of courses, including Advanced Placement (AP), College Credit Plus (CCP), career technical education, arts, music, and numerous electives. Students also participate in various clubs, activities, and athletic teams.About Footsteps2BrillianceFootsteps2Brilliance is the leading provider of effective next-generation digital tools, bilingual content, and learning experiences that connect school and home and enhance, not replace excellent teaching. Since 2012 we’ve committed our research and resources to closing the reading achievement gap for all students from birth through elementary school using a collaborative impact approach. In partnership with educators, families, and communities we are unlocking brilliance and empowering students to realize their full potential.

