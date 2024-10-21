It's Deer Mating Season – Be Alert For Deer Crossing Roadways

Published on Monday, October 21, 2024

PROVIDENCE, RI – With days growing shorter, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is cautioning motorists to be on high alert for deer crossing roadways, particularly at dawn and dusk. The deer mating season (known as the “rut”) begins in late October and continues until early December. Deer move around more frequently during this time, and November is typically the peak period for collisions with motor vehicles.

Some tips for avoiding or mitigating auto collisions with deer include:

Scan the shoulders of the road in front of you; deer may dash out from the shoulder or wooded areas adjacent to the road.

If you see a deer while operating a motor vehicle, proceed with caution and expect more than just one deer.

Follow the speed limit; keeping your speed down will give you more time to respond to unexpected wildlife movements.

Always use seat belts, since most injuries occur to drivers who are not belted.

If a collision is unavoidable, apply the brakes firmly and remain in your lane; swerving sharply can cause an even more serious crash.

Anyone who strikes a deer should exercise caution when approaching the deer, as it may only be stunned, and a person could become seriously injured by a wounded animal's attempt to escape. Any deer-vehicle collision should be reported to DEM's 24-hour dispatch office at 401-222-3070, in addition to local police and the driver's insurance company. Motorists should also notify the dispatch office if they observe an injured or road killed deer as this is another way the DFW monitors the deer herd.

Deer vehicle collisions (DVCs) are a public safety risk and can be costly, averaging around $6,717 per collision according to the Federal Highway Administration. Deer reproductive behavior is the main driver behind DVCs and there were 1,347 DVCs reported to DEM in 2023. White-tailed deer are a common sight in Rhode Island and regulated hunting has proven to be the most cost-effective, efficient, and successful method of controlling deer populations, which in turn ensures that the population remains in balance with ecological and social factors. DEM biologists seek to balance deer hunting opportunities with maintaining a healthy deer population and reducing negative impacts associated with overpopulated deer, including agricultural crop losses, nuisance complaints from residents, and especially DVCs.

In areas with overabundant deer issues, DEM’s Division of Fish and Wildlife (DFW) works with local landowners such as municipalities, lands trusts, NGOs, or private landowners to open lands to public hunting in hopes to increase harvest to reduce the negative impacts associated with too many deer. In 2022, a deer hunting cooperative program with DEM was requested by the Town of Bristol and its constituents to manage its deer population, which has one of the highest rates of both DVCs and nuisance complaints from residents in Rhode Island. The Town Council voted unanimously in favor of the cooperative agreement with DEM opening four parcels of town-owned property to archery only deer hunting to reduce Bristol’s deer population. During the 2023 deer hunting season since the cooperative program began, Bristol’s deer harvest almost tripled that of 2022 and is four times higher than its five-year average. DVCs in Bristol had previously been increasing steadily since 2009, reaching a record high of 59 in 2022. Since the creation of cooperative hunting program with DEM, Bristol saw a significant decrease in DVCs in 2023, with a 31% decrease from 59 to 41. DEM aims to continue expanding cooperative hunting agreements throughout Rhode Island to effectively manage the deer population and hopes to see a reduction in deer vehicle collisions across the state.

