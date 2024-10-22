NIEMOpen Excellence Awards: Call for Submissions

NIEMOpen logo

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 9th, NIEMOpen announced that the organization is seeking nominations for outstanding contributions to the information data sharing space. The awards aim to recognize excellence in innovation and demonstrate the possibilities of using NIEMOpen, a standardized framework, to enable disparate systems to communicate effectively.The use of machine-level understanding to scale and reuse message structures between two or more partners allows organizations and companies to achieve cost-saving, efficient data transfer in an enterprise environment. The mission of NIEMOpen is to enable information sharing to solve real-world problems.Those who have made contributions in any of the following areas are invited to submit their nominations:• Solving real-world problems using NIEMOpen data-sharing• Applying innovation to a NIEMOpen data-driven solution• Extending or growing the model to address new use-cases• Promoting the use, growth, and adoption of NIEMOpen• Volunteering technical resources to contribute to and improve the model, specifications, etc.• Creating tools to improve the use of the NIEMOpen model Nomination forms must be completed by Monday, December 2, 2024. Winners will be selected by the NIEMOpen Project Governing Board (PGB) and announced at the NIEMOpen Reveal event on February 18, 2025. Award recipients will also be featured in a future press release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.