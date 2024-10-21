Jerome to host ‘Capital for a Day’ on Oct. 24
Boise, ID – Governor Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be held in Jerome on Thursday, October 24th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at El Sombrero Restaurant located at 143 W Main St and from 1:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Jerome High School located at 104 S Tiger Dr.
Officials joining Governor Little include:
- Idaho Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke
- Idaho Supreme Court Justice Robyn Brody
- Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane
- Idaho State Department of Agriculture Director Chanel Tewalt
- Idaho Office of Energy and Mineral Resources Administrator Rich Stover
- Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Director Jess Byrne
- Department of Health and Welfare Director Alex Adams
- Department of Insurance Director Dean Cameron
- Department of Lands Deputy Director Bill Haagenson
- Idaho Transportation Department Chief Deputy Director Dan McElhinney
- Idaho Department of Water Resources Deputy Director Brian Patton
“It is an honor to bring ‘Capital for a Day’ to the wonderful community of Jerome,” Governor Little said. “This event will give the good people of Jerome County the opportunity to discuss what’s on their minds when it comes to good government and how we can better serve them."
