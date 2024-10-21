Boise, ID – Governor Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be held in Jerome on Thursday, October 24th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at El Sombrero Restaurant located at 143 W Main St and from 1:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Jerome High School located at 104 S Tiger Dr.

Officials joining Governor Little include:

Idaho Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke

Idaho Supreme Court Justice Robyn Brody

Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane

Idaho State Department of Agriculture Director Chanel Tewalt

Idaho Office of Energy and Mineral Resources Administrator Rich Stover

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Director Jess Byrne

Department of Health and Welfare Director Alex Adams

Department of Insurance Director Dean Cameron

Department of Lands Deputy Director Bill Haagenson

Idaho Transportation Department Chief Deputy Director Dan McElhinney

Idaho Department of Water Resources Deputy Director Brian Patton

“It is an honor to bring ‘Capital for a Day’ to the wonderful community of Jerome,” Governor Little said. “This event will give the good people of Jerome County the opportunity to discuss what’s on their minds when it comes to good government and how we can better serve them."