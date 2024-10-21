“The Psychology of a Murderer” True Crime Tour to Visit More Than 40 U.S. Cities in 2025

Photo credit: Leigha Smith

Forensic Psychologist and Criminal Expert Dr. Rachel Toles to Host; Presale Starts October 22; Tickets on Sale October 25

This show is unique in that we’ll be exploring the root causes, uncovering the childhood experiences, the family dynamics, and the critical breaking points that can lead to these later tragedies.” — Dr. Rachel Toles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Right Angle Entertainment today announced details around its newest true crime touring production, The Psychology of a Murderer ( www.psychologyofamurderer.com ), hosted by renowned forensic psychologist and criminal expert Dr. Rachel Toles. The U.S. tour launches March 11, 2025 in Evansville, Indiana and will visit more than 40 U.S. cities through May 2025 including Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Dallas, Boston, Washington D.C., and Atlanta. In The Psychology of a Murderer, Dr. Toles, who has cultivated nearly 250,000 social media followers with her true crime content, will take audiences on an illuminating and disturbing journey into the darkest corners of a killer’s psyche including the twisted minds and motives of infamous killers Jeffrey Dahmer, Aaron Hernandez, Chris Watts, Aileen Wuornos, the Menendez Brothers, and more. Dr. Toles showcased her expertise in the wildly successful touring production, The Psychology of Serial Killers tour, visiting more than 50 North American cities in 2024.Presale begins tomorrow, October 22 (use fan presale code EXPERT) and tickets go on sale to the public October 25. For more information, tour dates, and tickets, visit www.psychologyofamurderer.com “This is your chance to unlock the mind of a murderer. Whether you’re a true crime aficionado or simply curious about the human mind, The Psychology of a Murderer promises to be an unforgettable experience,” says Dr. Toles. “We’ll delve into the complex minds of different types of notorious murderers—like family annihilator Chris Watts, Aaron Hernandez, the NFL star turned killer, the infamous Ken and Barbie Killers (Paul Bernardo and Karla Homolka), Columbine killers Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, and of course, the chilling case of the Menendez Brothers.”Toles will examine what lies behind the decision to commit murder. What are the escalation points? Do some people snap, while others make a clear and conscious decision? “This show is unique in that we’ll be exploring the root causes, uncovering the childhood experiences, the family dynamics, and the critical breaking points that can lead to these later tragedies,” says Dr. Toles. During intermission, audience members will have the chance to submit questions to Dr. Toles for a highly anticipated live Q&A session.Dr. Toles first became fascinated with true crime when she witnessed the violent death of a young girl. She has since dedicated her life and career to discovering the psychological factors that drive individuals to commit heinous acts, exploring the complex interplay of trauma, environment, and mental health. She is committed to sharing her findings with her global audience and while touring the nation with The Psychology of a Murderer. Dr. Toles will also showcase her proprietary formula that offers audiences a deeper understanding of what turns ordinary people into murderers.For more information, tour dates, and tickets, visit www.psychologyofamurderer.com and follow @psychologyofamurderer on Facebook and Instagram, and @thepsychofamurderer on TikTok.ABOUT RIGHT ANGLE ENTERTAINMENT (Producers)Right Angle Entertainment (RAE) specializes in the production, marketing, management and distribution of live theatrical, digital, and concert events. RAE’s proud roster includes: “Wheel of Fortune Live!,” Hasbro’s “Clue: A Walking Mystery” immersive experience, “The Price is Right LIVE!,” “The Masked Singer National Tour Live!,” “Jay Shetty Love Rules – World Tour,” “The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” “The Psychology of Serial Killers,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical,” and London’s upcoming close-up magic show “The Magician’s Table” among many others. www.rightangleentertainment.com ABOUT MAPLE TREE ENTERTAINMENT (Producers)With premises in both the U.S. and the UK, Maple Tree Entertainment specializes in putting together unique live shows, primarily in theatres/concert halls worldwide These include the multi-award winning The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Neighbours - The Celebration Tour, Buddy - The Musical, The Psychology of Serial Killers, The Life & Music of George Michael, An Evening with Richard Dreyfuss, Johnny Cash - The Official Concert Experience and The British Invasion. https://www.mapletreeentertainment.com ABOUT WASSERMAN MUSIC (Agency)Wasserman Music is a leading global agency representing a wide range of prominent artists across all genres for live performance, touring, brand partnerships, and beyond. We are long-term career development strategists who work with artists to expand their reach and deepen their impact with audiences around the world. Wasserman Music is a division of Wasserman.Wasserman powers the business of sports, music, entertainment and culture. Founded in 2002, Wasserman represents many of the world's most iconic sports and entertainment figures, music artists, brands and properties, empowering them to shape culture and captivate audiences worldwide.Headquartered in Los Angeles, Wasserman operates globally across 27 countries and more than 62 cities, including New York, London, Abu Dhabi, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, Madrid, Mexico City, Toronto, Paris and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.teamwass.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.