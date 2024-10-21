Infocepts to Enable AI and Advanced Analytics for Enterprises with the Dataiku Universal AI Platform

Collaboration aims to accelerate AI adoption, operationalize analytics, and deliver scalable data-driven solutions - all while adhering to corporate governance

This collaboration allows us to build on that success and drive even greater value, more quickly, for our clients.” — Praveen Jhamnani

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infocepts, a global leader in data analytics & AI solutions, has joined forces with Dataiku , the Universal AI platform, to help enterprises operationalize and democratize advanced analytics and AI. This alliance combines Infocepts’ expertise in crafting advanced analytics and AI solutions with Dataiku’s robust, enterprise-scale platform to enable deeper, faster insights to boost business performance and maximize returns on AI investments.By combining Dataiku’s advanced AI platform with Infocepts’ DiscoverYai —a fully managed AI governance solution—enterprises can seamlessly experiment with, validate, and operationalize advanced AI capabilities. Leveraging Dataiku’s capabilities, DiscoverYai empowers enterprises to meet evolving demands for rapid, data-driven decision-making.Through this collaboration, Infocepts will leverage the Dataiku platform to enhance its AI services and solutions, focusing on:● Delivering high-impact AI and data science capabilities● Driving greater adoption of AI-based solutions within organizations● Reducing the cost of running advanced analytics and AI solutions● Transitioning enterprises from proof-of-concept AI phases to robust, scalable ML and Generative AI applications● Accelerating project timelines by minimizing infrastructure management, enabling faster delivery of data and ML solutionsTo meet the evolving needs of clients in data infrastructure management, Infocepts is extending its powerful AI-driven solution, HyperCare , to help organizations manage their Dataiku implementations responsibly, reliably, securely, and efficiently.“We’re excited to partner with Dataiku to bring even more powerful AI solutions to our clients,” said Praveen Jhamnani, Head of Partnerships at Infocepts. “Our work on Dataiku’s platform has already earned recognition, as a previous Dataiku Frontrunner Award for our innovative AI/ML solution in healthcare. This collaboration allows us to build on that success and drive even greater value, more quickly, for our clients.”This alliance marks a significant step towards helping businesses not only deploy AI solutions with speed and control, but also optimize their impact—paving the way for more innovative and efficient data-driven strategies. Together, Infocepts and Dataiku are committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with Data and AI.About InfoceptsInfocepts is a global leader in enterprise analytics & AI-driven business solutions, enabling data-driven decision-making for some of the largest organizations worldwide. Since 2004, we’ve specialized in creating custom data and AI products through our unique hybrid approach, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology with tailored strategies. Our proprietary platforms feature pre-built workflows and reusable modules, empowering our clients to realize the vision of a truly data-driven world while minimizing TCO. For more information, visit: https://www.infocepts.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.