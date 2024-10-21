SABESP – MATERIAL FACT

SÃO PAULO, SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company” or “Sabesp”), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM – Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Registered Warrants Conciliation Chamber of the São Paulo Municipal Attorney General Office, partially approved the proposed agreements formulated by Sabesp (“Agreements”) for the settlement of Registered Warrants within the scope of the Call Notice for agreement No. 1/2024 (“Notice”), with effect as of today.The updated amounts of Registered Warrants, which are the subject of the agreements now approved, total the amount of R$701 million (base date Sep/2024). The discount percentage provided for in item 1 of the Notice will be applied to these amounts, according to the calculations to be carried out by the Board of Registered Warrants Executions and Calculations of the São Paulo State Court of Justice (“DEPRE TJSP”).Considering the expected parameters, an estimated amount of R$455 million (base date Sep/2024) is expected to be paid to Sabesp, over an approximate period of 4 months. It is worth noting that this estimated amount may vary due to DEPRE TJSP calculations.Sabesp will keep the market informed about the resolution on the other proposed agreements already formulated by the Company for the settlement of the remaining Registered Warrants.

