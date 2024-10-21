New Castle School of Trades Honored with 2024 Innovation in Employer Collaboration Award by CECU

Rex Spaulding and Dennis Corrado with CECU Employer Collaboration Award NCST receives 2024 Innovation in Employer Collaboration Award

New Castle School of Trades has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Innovation in Employer Collaboration Award by CECU

Our mission has always been to build pathways that empower our students to transition into rewarding careers with reputable employers.” — Rex Spaulding, President

NEW CASTLE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Castle School of Trades , a leading trade and technical institution, has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Innovation in Employer Collaboration Award by the Career Education Colleges and Universities ( CECU ). This accolade recognizes the school’s outstanding efforts in creating strong partnerships with employers to enhance student learning and career readiness."We're deeply honored to receive this recognition," said Rex Spaulding, President of New Castle School of Trades. "Our mission has always been to build pathways that empower our students to transition into rewarding careers with reputable employers seamlessly. We work hand-in-hand with local and regional businesses to ensure our training programs remain relevant, valuable, and aligned with industry needs."The award celebrates organizations that go above and beyond in collaborating with employers to integrate career opportunities into students' educational journeys. New Castle School of Trades has formed partnerships with over 20 local and regional companies, fostering an environment where students can connect with potential employers early in their training.Dennis Corrado, School Director, highlighted the impact of these partnerships: "By bringing employer partners directly into our classrooms and utilizing multimedia content, we give our students a unique opportunity to engage with future employers long before they graduate. This early interaction lays the groundwork for lasting relationships that benefit both our graduates and the businesses they join."New Castle School of Trades offers a diverse range of skilled trades training, including Automotive Technology, Building Trades, Combination Welding, Diesel & Heavy Equipment Repair, Electrical Technology, Heavy Equipment Operations, Industrial Electro-Mechanical Technology, Machinist & CNC Manufacturing, Motorcycle & Power Equipment Technology, Refrigeration & A/C Technology, and CDL Class A and B training.For more information on how your organization can become a Corporate Partner with New Castle School of Trades, visit their website at https://www.ncstrades.edu/corporate-sponsors/ About New Castle School of TradesSince its founding in 1945, New Castle School of Trades (NCST) has become one of the premier trade schools in Pennsylvania and Ohio. Over the last 75 years, NCST has evolved from educating students into competent tradesmen and women to training students to become more sophisticated and innovative craftsmen and women who will be tomorrow's highly skilled technicians. Learn more at https://www.ncstrades.edu/

