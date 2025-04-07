Stevens Transport Receives Two Kraft Heinz Transportation Service Awards

Stevens Transport honored with Kraft Heinz 2024 Dedicated Transportation Carrier and High Volume Transportation Carrier of the Year Awards

Stevens Transport was named Kraft Heinz 2024 High Volume Transportation Carrier of the Year and 2024 Dedicated Transportation Carrier of the Year.

Through strategic alignment and relentless execution, Stevens Transport has built a best-in-class one-way and dedicated network for Kraft Heinz that continues to outperform key performance benchmarks.” — Todd Aaron, Vice Chairman

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stevens Transport , a premier transportation and logistics company based in Dallas, Texas, is proud to announce its recognition by Kraft Heinz with two prestigious awards. At a recent awards ceremony, the company was named 2024 High Volume Transportation Carrier of the Year and 2024 Dedicated Transportation Carrier of the Year. Earning multiple awards in the same year is a rare achievement, underscoring Stevens Transport’s exceptional performance, reliability, and leadership in logistics and transportation management.“Our team's operational discipline, performance consistency, and unwavering commitment to service—driven by a culture of responsiveness and precision execution—clearly differentiate Stevens from the competition. Through strategic alignment and relentless execution, we’ve built a best-in-class one-way and dedicated network for Kraft Heinz that continues to outperform key performance benchmarks. Earning these two prestigious Kraft Heinz awards is the direct result of a coordinated, enterprise-wide effort, nothing short of an “Herculean” effort, by our incredible team we’ve assembled, here at Steven Transport, raising the bar,” said Todd Aaron, Vice Chairman, Stevens Transport.“Stevens Transport’s Customer support and planning team meets and exceeds expectations with consistency. Winning this prestigious award two consecutive years says it all. They're proactively calling out any issues, and oftentimes, I learn about situations we have at sites from them. Proactive communication, good action plans, and solutions put Stevens as our number one Dedicated carrier,” said Mike Murphy, Sr. Manager of Dedicated Fleets at The Kraft Heinz Company.“This award honors trucking companies that consistently meet their delivery commitments. At Stevens Transport, we take great pride in achieving a 98% on-time delivery rate for Kraft’s valued customers. Our commitment to safety, exceptional customer service, and minimizing supply chain disruptions reflects our dedication to supporting Kraft Heinz’s logistics operations and ensuring products are transported efficiently,” said Robert Solimani, Vice President of Stevens Transport.Over the past 30 years, Stevens has earned numerous honors from Kraft Heinz, including the Kraft Transportation Excellence Award, Heinz North America Frozen Carrier of the Year, Kraft Transportation Partnership Award, and Kraft Calvary Award.About Stevens TransportStevens Transport is a premier transportation and logistics company based in Dallas, Texas. With over 40 years of experience, the company has earned a reputation for delivering innovative, reliable, and personalized solutions to its clients in the transportation industry. Stevens Transport specializes in temperature-controlled commodities, offering a comprehensive range of services that include truckload, intermodal, dedicated, 3PL, and logistics solutions. To learn more about Stevens, visit www.stevenstransport.com or find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/StevensTransport and Twitter. at https://twitter.com/Drive4Stevens

