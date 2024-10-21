Huddle House Brings Back Huddleween with Spooktacular Free Kids Meals

Bring Your Little Ghouls and Goblins for a Free Kids Meal, October 31 – November 3!

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huddle House is brewing up more treats than tricks with the return of Huddleween! The beloved family-dining brand, known for serving freshly prepared, home-style meals since 1964, invites families to get into the Halloween spirit and enjoy a festive meal where their little ones can feast like werewolves. From Thursday, October 31st to Sunday, November 3rd, guests can enjoy a Free Kids Meal with the purchase of any adult entrée priced at $6 or more.“We’re thrilled to bring back Huddleween across all of our locations and create fun, memorable moments for our youngest guests,” said Malinda Grimes, Sr. Brand Marketing Manager for Huddle House. “We’re dedicated to providing a space where families can connect over delicious meals and Halloween adds an extra layer of excitement. Our Kids Menu is thoughtfully designed to include the dishes kids love most, making every visit a treat.”The Huddle House Kids Menu features classic kids’ favorites portioned perfectly for young appetites. Choose from Chicken Tenders, Grilled Cheese, Cheeseburgers, Kid’s two-egg breakfast, Buttermilk Pancake, or Golden Waffle meal – all available any time of day.To take advantage of this spooktacular offer, simply mention the code “Kids Eat Free” to your server during your visit.Want to get rewarded for your good taste? Download the Huddle House mobile app from Google Play or the App Store and start stacking up your points to redeem for your favorite meals.For more information about Huddle House, including locations and menu, visit www.HuddleHouse.com or follow them on social @HuddleHouse.About Huddle HouseAll Day, Your Way. Huddle House shares that spirit of hometown togetherness, creating that warm atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. Huddle House has been serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food since 1964. We're the champions of enjoying big without spending big because at Huddle House, flavor, fun, and value always go hand in hand.Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand with nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, ranked among Thrillist’s list of “ Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere ,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit huddlehouse.com.

