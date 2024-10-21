Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream Celebrates Sweet Grand Opening in Tucson

Offers Free Ice Cream for a Year for First 100 Guests, Oct. 24

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream , serving premium, handmade ice cream since 1945, is excited to announce the grand opening of its first location in Tucson, Arizona! Join the celebration on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 7315 North Oracle Road, for a day full of family fun and premium frozen treats. The first 100 guests in line will receive Free Ice Cream for a Year, so get there early to claim your spot!* Festivities will begin at 11 a.m. and will feature face painting, giveaways, and more.Franchisees and Tucson locals Dave and Michelle Knittel are proud to bring Handel’s to the community. As long-time fans of the brand, the Knittels have a deep appreciation for the quality and culture that Handel’s stands for. Dave, a CPA with over 18 years of experience, expressed how their love for the brand began eight years ago when they first visited a Handel’s in San Diego, and ever since, they've been committed to sharing that joy with their friends, neighbors, and the larger Tucson community.“Handel’s quickly became a family favorite for us after our first visit,” said Dave Knittel, co-owner of Handel’s Tucson. “When we considered opening our own business, there was no doubt that Handel’s was the right choice. Not only does the product speak for itself, but the brand’s commitment to community is something we wanted to be a part of. We’re excited to bring this experience to our hometown and become a go-to spot where everyone can feel welcome.”Handel’s Tucson boasts 1,260 sq. ft. and features fan-favorite flavors including Graham Central Station, Berry Sorbet, Mud Pie, Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie, and Blue Monster. The location will offer pickup, delivery, and catering, and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.The Knittels are eager to create an environment where people come together, celebrate special moments, and enjoy an indulgent treat that’s become a staple for many across the country.“We’re excited to open a store in Tucson and become even more deeply involved in the community we call home. Our Handel’s location will help us build meaningful connections with our neighbors, both individuals and local businesses, as we make a positive impact,” said Michelle Knittel, Co-Owner of Handel’s Tucson. “We can’t wait to bring joy and fun to people’s lives, creating a nostalgic experience where families and friends can come together and enjoy delicious ice cream.”For more information about Handel’s Tucson, including upcoming events, visit https://handelsicecream.com/store/tucson or follow them on Instagram @Handels_Tucson.*Must be 18 years or older to receive the Free Ice Cream for a Year offer.About Handel's Homemade Ice CreamHandel’s Homemade Ice Cream has been in the business of making and selling fresh ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio by Alice Handel, the company continues the sweet legacy she established from her backyard garden, using fresh ingredients, and upholding a commitment to quality. Each batch of Handel’s ice cream is made fresh daily, using Alice’s original methods and recipes. There are 48 flavors available daily and more than 140 flavors that rotate seasonally.In 2023, Handel’s ranked on Franchise Times ’ “Fast & Serious”, a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year and is recognized by TasteAtlas for one of the top 100 Most Iconic Ice Creams of the World.Handel’s has also been named #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, one of the Top 10 Best Ice Cream Businesses by USA Today , one of the Top 500 Restaurants in America by Nation’s Restaurant News and Top 500 Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel’s currently has more than 140 locations across 14 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise

