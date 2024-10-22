Flying Carbon Neutral IBAC and Aviation Carbon Exchange (ACE)

Aviation Carbon Exchange Carbon Trade Exchange IBAC

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Business Aviation Council ( IBAC ), has purchased carbon credits to offset the team’s travel to NBAA BACE 2024 and for future business travel in the coming months with Carbon Trade eXchange (CTX) new A.C.E. program for business aviation, introduced last month. The A.C.E. program offers a new transparent and user-friendly platform for business aviation companies to voluntarily purchase carbon credits to offset their CO2 emissions as part of an overall sustainability plan.The new Aviation Carbon Exchange retail platform is hosted at https://offsetflights.com and provides a quick and simple path for small carbon credit purchases with CTX providing a pre-selected registry of high-quality offsets, starting at 100 tonnes.IBAC Director General, Kurt Edwards, said, “The updated platform makes it easy for small operators, like most in business aviation, to confidently and easily purchase carbon credits to offset their CO2 emissions. While the industry strives to meet its decarbonization goals directly, offsetting is a supplemental tool that allows operators to finance carbon reductions achieved in projects outside the sector to help us reach the net-zero emissions goal by 2050.”The IBAC partnership with Carbon Trade eXchange (CTX) was initiated to provide business aviation organizations with a reliable and transparent source for carbon credits from offset projects certified by the world’s leading carbon credit standards:• The Gold Standard• UNFCCC Clean Development Mechanism (CDM)• Verra Verified Carbon Standard (VCS)Once the operator chooses from a curated (pre-selected) number of certified projects, all of which have been fully certified and are ‘escrowed’ on CTX. The carbon credits are purchased on the A.C.E. platform and are immediately canceled by CTX as an offset against emissions, and unique offset certificates of cancelation that cannot be resold or claimed again are then provided to the buyer. There are no intermediaries between CTX and project developers or credit owners resulting in efficient and transparent offset purchase experience, and the A.C.E. platform only sells credits listed on CTX - which number in the millions. “IBAC has taken the decision to Take off and Lead from the Front” says CTX CEO Wayne Sharpe.As identified in the Business Aviation Commitment on Climate Change (BACCC), out-of-sector measures, including high-quality offsets, are part of the ICAO basket of measures to help the industry achieve carbon-neutral growth and contribute ultimately to the industry target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Carbon credits can be used in the near term as a supplement to other decarbonization actions, such as operational improvements, use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and newer, more efficient aircraft, contributing to emissions reductions now while the benefits of other measures accumulate over the longer term.Please visit the IBAC-EX web page for more details or go to CTX-Business Aviation Carbon Offsetting. Contact info@IBAC.org or with questions to CTX at IBAC@ctxglobal.com.About IBACIBAC represents the interests of business aviation worldwide. IBAC is a non-profit, international trade association with official observer status at the International Civil Aviation Organization, the UN Specialized Agency for aviation matters, in Montreal, Canada. IBAC promotes and manages the industry-leading standards for best safety practices through its International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAOTM); International Standard for Business Aviation Handling (IS-BAHTM); Safety Management Tool Kit; SMS eLearning training; and Crew Card. In partnership with CTX, the IBAC Carbon Credit Exchange provides the business aviation community with a reliable resource for real-time offsetting to reduce its carbon footprint. More details at www.ibac.org About ACEAviation Carbon Exchange (ACE) was conceived and pre-developed by CTX CEO Wayne Sharpe in 2015, the trademark was fully registered in 2020. It has now been relaunched to satisfy the demands of the IBAC Business Aviation associations’ members who see joining CTX as too onerous or costly, and only have relatively small offset demands of 100 – 5,000 tCO2 per year.About CTXCarbon Trade Exchange (CTX) is the first and still the only global electronic exchange for the voluntary carbon market, operating successfully for over 16 years, traded hundreds of millions of Carbon Credits certified by the major international standards, that have been securely transacted by corporates, project developers, brokers, and NGOs. CTX offers a comprehensive, transparent, and secure electronic marketplace for buyers and sellers.

