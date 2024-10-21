MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela meets with PSPs and contractors to address infrastructure project issues, 21 Oct

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Monday, 21 October 2024, meet with the department’s Professional Service Providers (PSPs) and contractors to discuss issues relating to incomplete and delayed road infrastructure projects in the province.

The engagement is aimed at understanding the PSPs and contractors’ challenges and also exploring interventions to improve the delivery of projects on time, cost effectively, and of good quality.

The MEC is concerned about projects that have been delayed, abandoned, ran over costs, as well as allegations of fraud and corruption, which have led to delays in service delivery and increased costs.

MEC Diale-Tlabela views these challenges as requiring urgent intervention as they pose significant risks to job creation initiatives, economic growth, and delivery of quality road infrastructure.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Monday, 21 October 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: 45 Commissioner Street, Life Centre Building Auditorium, Johannesburg

For more information, please contactL

MEC’s Spokesperson Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

Head of Communication Ms Melitah Madiba

Cell: 073 644 9935

Email: PressOffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za