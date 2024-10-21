Submit Release
News Search

There were 361 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,815 in the last 365 days.

MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela meets with PSPs and contractors to address infrastructure project issues, 21 Oct

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Monday, 21 October 2024, meet with the department’s Professional Service Providers (PSPs) and contractors to discuss issues relating to incomplete and delayed road infrastructure projects in the province.

The engagement is aimed at understanding the PSPs and contractors’ challenges and also exploring interventions to improve the delivery of projects on time, cost effectively, and of good quality.

The MEC is concerned about projects that have been delayed, abandoned, ran over costs, as well as allegations of fraud and corruption, which have led to delays in service delivery and increased costs.  

MEC Diale-Tlabela views these challenges as requiring urgent intervention as they pose significant risks to job creation initiatives, economic growth, and delivery of quality road infrastructure.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Monday, 21 October 2024
Time: 10h00
Venue: 45 Commissioner Street, Life Centre Building Auditorium, Johannesburg

For more information, please contactL

MEC’s Spokesperson Mr Lesiba Mpya 
Cell: 078 450 9841 

Head of Communication Ms Melitah Madiba 
Cell: 073 644 9935 
Email: PressOffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela meets with PSPs and contractors to address infrastructure project issues, 21 Oct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more