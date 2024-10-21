NYC Big Book Award announces the 2024 winners and congratulates major publishing houses and independents

NYC Big Book Award 2024 Announcement issue NYC Big Book Award 2024 NYC Big Book Award Winner Independent Press Award 2024 Distinguished Favorite 2024 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite

Simon & Schuster to Blackstone, major publishers participated in the 2024 NYC Big Book Award that promotes the curated list to the trade and consumer markets.

We were delighted to see so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participate this year. I can't wait to share these books with a global readership” — Awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In addition to our NYC Big Book Award announcement to Barnes & Noble stores and independent bookstores, we again are showcasing our curation of these key titles on Library Journal by promoting a special video, https://youtu.be/YNENozdq4cU , as well as a free copy of the 2024 announcement issue to librarians, https://www.zinio.com/us/publisher/publications/independent-press-award/41160 The full list can be found here: https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/2024winners From Jessica Knoll's New York Times Bestseller “Bright Young Women” that Publishers Weekly called “Stunning” and Oprah Daily called “Propulsive” to Canadian Indie Author Sheri L. Neilson “Love Stories & Bejeweled Snakes: Era to Era: The Unofficial Concert Guide” catering to Taylor Swift “Swifties”.NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Journalists, well established authors, small and large press, and first time indie authors participated in record numbers. Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Cyprus, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Cities represented among the entries were Asheville, Beijing, Colorado Springs, Dublin, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Portland, San Francisco, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Vancouver.Publishers included Berrett-Koehler Publishers, Beaufort Books, Beyond Words Publishing, BiggerPockets, Blackstone Publishing, Flatiron Books, Hachette Go, HarperCollins Leadership, McGraw Hill, Oceanview Publishing, Old Stone Press, Rowman & Littlefield, Simon & Schuster, Thomas Nelson, Ulysses Press, Watkins Publishing, Westminster John Knox Press. “We were delighted to see so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participate this year. I can't wait to share these books with a global readership,” said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.Winners included:Beaufort Books: "Mr. Jimmy From Around the Way" by Jeffrey Blount: Winner in General FictionBerrett-Koehler Publishers, Inc.: "I Wish I'd Known This: 6 Career-Accelerating Secrets for Women Leaders" by Brenda Wensil and Kathryn Heath: Winner in CareerBlack Rose Writing: "What Happens in Montana" by Kim McCollum: Winner in Paranormal MysteryBrown Books Kids: "Mary Marianna, Great Owl, and the Chess Master" by William Morkill: Winner in Childrens-MotivationalFamilius Publishing: "N Is for New York City" by Adina Oberman: Winner in Board BooksGreenleaf Book Group Press: "Investing in U.S. Financial History: Understanding the Past to Forecast the Future" by Mark J. Higgins CFA CFP: Winner in FinanceHarperCollins Leadership: "Mission Transition: Navigating the Opportunities and Obstacles of Your Post-Military Career" by Matthew J. Louis: Winner in Military NonfictionPost Hill Press (Dist. by Simon & Schuster): "Take a Shot at Happiness: How to Write, Direct & Produce the Life You Want" by Maria Baltazzi: Winner in Well-beingRowman and Littlefield: "The Codex of the Endangered Species Act, Volume II: The Next Fifty Years by Edited" by Lowell E. Baier, John F. Organ, and Christopher E. Segal: Winner+ Winner in Nature in EnvironmentS&S/Marysue Rucci Books: "Bright Young Women" by Jessica Knoll: Winner in Crime FictionS&S/Simon Element: "Nothing is Missing" by Nicole Walters: Winner in MotivationalShe Writes Press: "Countermelodies: A Memoir in Sonata Form" by Ernestine Whitman: Winner in MemoirSimon & Schuster / Simon Element: "Big Bets" by Rajiv Shah: Winner in LeadershipThe Cooking Lab, LLC: Food & Drink: "Modernist Cuisine Photography" by Nathan Myhrvold: Winner+Winner in Photography in Gift BooksThe James Gang, Iconoclasts Inc.: "Freeing Teresa: A True Story about My Sister and Me" by Franke James: Winner+Winner in Audiobook-Nonfiction in Social/Political ChangeWatkins Publishing: "Hooked" by Talitha Fosh: Winner in Addiction & RecoveryWorldChangers Media: "Drop the Armor: Release the Past, Ignite Your Faith, and Unlock an Extraordinary Life" by Christine Jewell: Winner in Christian-NonfictionOur Distinguished Favorites included:BiggerPockets: "Start with Strategy: Craft Your Personal Real Estate Portfolio for Lasting Financial Freedom" by Dave Meyer: Distinguished Favorite in Business-Entrepreneurship & Small BusinessBrown Books Kids: "Mary Marianna, Great Owl, and the Chess Master " by William Morkill: Distinguished Favorite in Book Cover Design-ChildrensFamilius Publishing: "Let's Count New York City: An NYC Counting Board Book" by Adina Oberman: Distinguished Favorite in Board BooksFree Spirit Publishing: "How to Train Your Amygdala" by Anna Housley Juster, Ph.D., LICSW: Distinguished Favorite in Childrens-EducationalGatekeepers Press: "In the Blood" by Gary E Smith: Distinguished Favorite in MysteryHachette Go: "Erasing the Finish Line" by Ana Homayoun: Distinguished Favorite in EducationLyons Press: "The Rules for Whistleblowers: A Handbook for Doing What's Right" by Stephen Martin Kohn, Esq.: Distinguished Favorite in ReferenceMcGraw Hill: "The Steadfast Leader: Control Anxiety, Make Confident Decisions, and Focus Your Team Using the New Science of Leadership" by Randy Brazie and Geoffrey VanderPal: Distinguished Favorite in LeadershipRed Wheel/Weiser Books: "The Cards You're Dealt: How To Deal When Life Gets Real (A Tarot Guidebook)" by Theresa Reed: Distinguished Favorite in GriefRowman & Littlefield: "The Centered Heart: Evidence-Based, Mind-Body Practices to Stress Less and Improve Cardiac Health" by Susi Amendola: Distinguished Favorite in Well-beingShe Writes Press: "Bright Eyes: Surviving Our Monsters and Learning to Live without Them - A Memoir" by Bridey Thelen-Heidel: Distinguished Favorite in MemoirSimon & Schuster/Simon Element: "Basics with Babish" by Andrew Rea: Distinguished Favorite in Cookbooks-GeneralThomas Nelson: "What Do You Really Want?: 7 Questions That Can Unlock the Answers to a Life Full of Abundance, Meaning, and Connection" by Cayla Craft : Distinguished Favorite in Personal GrowthUlysses Press: "A Woman's Guide to Inner Child Healing: Overcome Trauma, Recognize Your Feelings, Learn to Let the Past Go, and Become the Best Version of Yourself" by Gloria Zhang: Distinguished Favorite in Women’s HealthTo view the list of NYC Big Book winners & favorites, please visit: https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ ---About NYC Big Book AwardNow in its eighth year, its award sponsor Gabby Olczak has directed the competition through her expert network and over 4,000 LinkedIn connections to help judge winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence. They include experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, librarians, book cover designers and professional copywriters, based on category need. Any author or publisher anywhere can submit their title at https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/submit-online The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers. Visit us at https://independentpressaward.com/ The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ allows all authors, publishers, and includes submissions from the big five publishers.Join us at the BookCAMP event, a three day trade show for authors and publishers, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp

