MPD Seeking Suspect in Navy Yard Theft and Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect involved in an assault during a theft in the Navy Yard area.

On Sunday, October 20, 2024, at approximately 1:28 p.m., the victim confronted the suspect who was attempting to steal items from an establishment in the 900 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast. The suspect assaulted the victim and fled with stolen merchandise. The victim was treated on scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24158275