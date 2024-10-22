The Uzbekistan Outsourcing Conference in South Korea IT Park Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan and South Korea: Bridging Markets for ITes Collaboration

TASHKENT, TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The upcoming Uzbekistan Outsourcing Conference in South Korea presents an exciting opportunity for South Korean IT companies to explore new avenues for growth and strategic partnerships. As South Korea continues to lead in innovation and technological advancements, particularly in the ICT sector, Uzbekistan offers unique advantages that complement South Korea's strengths, fostering collaboration that drives both countries toward mutual success in the global IT landscape.Uzbekistan: A Strategic Partner in IT and OutsourcingSouth Korea is renowned for its leadership in innovation, particularly in artificial intelligence, 5G, and ICT development. Uzbekistan, with its commitment to technological advancement and favorable business conditions, provides a fertile ground for collaboration on cutting-edge projects in these fields. The Uzbekistan Outsourcing Conference (UOC) is designed to bridge these two dynamic markets, fostering relationships that can lead to groundbreaking developments in the tech sector. Now in its third edition in South Korea, the UOC demonstrates the growing interest in collaboration between the two countries, offering South Korean businesses a trusted platform to explore Uzbekistan’s thriving IT and outsourcing opportunities.Uzbekistan has rapidly emerged as a key player in the global ITes and outsourcing sectors. With its young, multilingual workforce of 21 million people and strong government support for technology and innovation, Uzbekistan offers an ideal environment for South Korean companies looking to scale their operations and expand into new markets. Uzbekistan’s competitive business environment, backed by tax incentives and a rapidly growing IT infrastructure, provides an excellent platform for partnerships with South Korean businesses.Why Uzbekistan is an Ideal Partner for South Korea● Expanding Talent Pool: Uzbekistan boasts a young and dynamic labor force with annual 25k+ IT universities graduates and over 102k+ Korean speakers, helping South Korean companies access a broader talent pool for scaling operations.● Cost-Effective Solutions: Uzbekistan offers highly competitive labor and operational costs with 0% corporate, social, property, and land taxes, allowing South Korean companies to optimize expenses while maintaining high standards of quality. This provides an opportunity for South Korean companies to expand their IT operations efficiently.● Strategic Market Access: By partnering with Uzbekistan, South Korean IT companies can gain access to additional international markets, while leveraging Uzbekistan’s strategic location to expand into new regions. Thanks to its optimal geographic position and convenient time zone (just 4 hours from both Europe and Asia), this partnership provides a gateway for growth beyond domestic borders, facilitating seamless operations across multiple regions.● Supportive Business Environment: Uzbekistan’s government is committed to creating a business-friendly environment, with initiatives designed to simplify administrative processes and promote foreign investment. South Korean companies can benefit from these policies, making market entry and expansion smoother and more efficient.● Government backed incentives: Take advantage of programs like Zero Risk, offering free office space for 12 months along with reimbursements for employee salaries and professional development costs, or Softlanding, which provides comprehensive support, including assistance with business setup, legal guidance, and access to local networks for a smooth market entry.Why Attend the Conference?● Explore strategic partnerships: Collaborate with key players in Uzbekistan’s IT sector, including over 2,300 IT Park Uzbekistan members, to enhance innovation and technological growth.● Discover cost-effective solutions: Learn how Uzbekistan’s competitive business environment and tax incentives can help South Korean companies optimize costs and improve efficiency.● Expand into new markets: Uzbekistan’s strategic location offers access to CIS markets and beyond, providing South Korean businesses with a launchpad for international expansion.● Gain valuable insights: Attendees will receive practical information on Uzbekistan’s legal, tax, and regulatory frameworks, simplifying the process of entering and expanding in new markets.The Uzbekistan Outsourcing Conference in South Korea is a unique opportunity for South Korean IT companies to leverage Uzbekistan’s advantages and explore new pathways for innovation, growth, and global success.Date and time: October 29, 14:00-17:00Venue: F3, Room 318, COEX, Seoul city, South KoreaSecure your spot:For more information, please contact event coordinator:Nodirbek BerdiqobilovPhone: +998 94 491 4636Website: https://outsource.gov.uz Join us and discover how Uzbekistan can be your strategic partner in ITes and outsourcing!

