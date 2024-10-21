Cala di Seta 932 by Giovanni Murgia Wins Bronze in A' Packaging Design Award

Cala di Seta 932

Giovanni Murgia's Elegant Wine Label Design Recognized for Excellence in Packaging Industry

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Cala di Seta 932 by Giovanni Murgia as a Bronze Winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity and practicality of Murgia's wine label design, which showcases a perfect balance between heritage and innovation.Cala di Seta 932's award-winning design is particularly relevant to the packaging industry, as it demonstrates how classic style can be seamlessly combined with contemporary elements to create a visually engaging and memorable product. This innovative approach not only sets a new standard for wine label design but also highlights the importance of effective packaging in communicating a brand's story and values to consumers.Murgia's design for Cala di Seta 932 is characterized by its elegance and ability to convey the rich history of the winery through carefully chosen visual elements. The use of prestigious Avery Dennison Fasson Cotton paper, combined with debossing and glossy paint that mimics the effect of light reflecting on water, creates a stunning and tactile experience. The heraldic-inspired element, rendered in a modern metallic Pantone, pays homage to the Calasetta coat of arms, while the text at the foot of the label tells the story of these exceptional wines.This well-deserved recognition from the A' Packaging Design Award is expected to inspire Giovanni Murgia and his team at Redfish to continue pushing the boundaries of packaging design. By setting a new benchmark for excellence in the industry, Cala di Seta 932 demonstrates the power of innovative design to elevate a product and captivate consumers.Cala di Seta 932 was designed by the following team members:Creative director and designer: Giovanni MurgiaPrint: Etichettificio AntonianoPhoto: Diego AtteneInterested parties may learn more about this award-winning design at:About Giovanni MurgiaGiovanni Murgia is a creative professional from Italy with a passion for the arts. As the director of Redfish agency for the past 10 years, he has worked on challenging and rewarding projects for major clients, always striving to provide a fresh perspective on reality through his creative endeavors. Murgia's attention to detail and commitment to excellence are evident in every project he undertakes, as he believes this is the only way to achieve great things in both work and life.About Cala di SetaCala di Seta is the brand created for the HORECA channel of Cantina di Calasetta, a historic Sardinian winery founded in 1932. As the third oldest winery in Sardinia, Cantina di Calasetta carries on the unique winemaking tradition of southern Sardinia, which involves cultivating ungrafted Carignano vines on sandy soils. This rare technique allows the vines to grow without rootstock, resulting in wines of exceptional character and quality.About RedfishRedfish is a marketing and communication agency with over 20 years of experience in helping companies build strong and authoritative brand images. By combining creativity, strategy, and market insights, Redfish develops winning communication strategies that optimize investments and foster steady, lasting growth for their clients. The agency offers a complete range of services, including branding, graphic design, advertising, packaging design, web design, and social media marketing.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes packaging designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of expert judges evaluates entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovation, sustainability, functionality, aesthetics, and brand identity. Bronze winners are acknowledged for their potential to positively influence industry standards and enhance people's lives through their thoughtful and innovative use of materials and technology.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands across all industries to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. By showcasing these pioneering designs on an international stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

