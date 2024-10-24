Matteo Wasescha Shares Exclusive Q&A on Passion, Perseverance, and his path in Hollywood

Matteo Wasescha

Matteo Wasescha shares his insights on what it takes to break into the film business and to navigate Hollywood's ever-changing and demanding industry.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matteo Wasescha, actor, opens up about his journey from a small Swiss mountain town to the bustling streets of Los Angeles. In this captivating Q&A, Wasescha shares his experiences working with legends like Dustin Hoffman and Helen Hunt and how his military background influences his dream roles. With a deep passion for acting, a commitment to health and longevity, and the unique ability to work in multiple languages, Matteo shares insights into the highs and challenges of his career, his dedication to the craft, and what keeps him motivated in one of the world’s most competitive industries.

1. What inspired you to pursue acting, and how did your early experiences shape your passion for the craft? Was there a moment or experience that sparked your passion for acting? How has that initial motivation shaped your journey in the entertainment industry so far?

"I was always entertaining people. Even in kindergarten, I always looked for ways to connect with my mates or teachers and make them feel entertained in some way. Then, when I watched the old Charlie Chaplin movies, I understood that he was a master at entertaining people and that he could be anyone he wanted. When my mom told me that actors could do that, I immediately knew what I wanted to do."

2. Your passion is so great that you moved from a Swiss mountain town with a population of five thousand people to Los Angeles. How did you adjust to that?

"It was not easy in the beginning, especially because the city's size was overwhelming but also exciting to me. I visited Los Angeles twice before moving for good, so I knew what to expect. But then, when you really live here, it's a different story. When I first moved, I didn't have a car, so I ended up riding a bicycle 20+ miles per day to get to auditions and meetings all over the city."

3. It looks like it worked out just fine... You’ve worked with industry legends like Dustin Hoffman and Helen Hunt in "Lucca Mortis." What have you learned from collaborating with such renowned actors?

"It felt surreal at first, for sure. When we rehearsed together, I was happy that Dustin quickly broke the ice with his hilarious humor and relaxed nature. He took the pressure off immediately. When we got to work, the depth and attention to detail that Helen and he brought in were what every actor dreams of. I will treasure the advice and experience of working with them for the rest of my life."

4. What is your dream role?

"A role that gives me the opportunity to showcase my action-oriented side with my military background and my romantic side. A character with a mixture of both would be very exciting to play."

5. What has been your biggest challenge or accomplishment so far? What obstacles have you overcome in your acting career, and what has been your proudest moment? How have these experiences impacted your personal and professional growth?

"I think the biggest challenge was, quite honestly, the big move from Switzerland to Los Angeles. I am a family person, and leaving behind a loving family and childhood friends was one of the hardest things I have ever done. But that is exactly what gives me the strength and determination to pursue this career. I know for sure that if my passion for film wasn’t that big, I couldn’t have made this move. My biggest accomplishment is easy to answer—working with Dustin Hoffman and Helen Hunt on *Lucca Mortis*."

6. You’re passionate about health and longevity. How does maintaining a strong mind and body contribute to your success as an actor?

"I strongly believe we are all on this earth for a reason. My take on this is that to fulfill our mission to the maximum of our ability, we need to be fit mentally and physically. The body is the temple of the soul, and I want to take care of it. If you are fit and train your mind and body consistently, you will be able to accomplish more in less time than someone who doesn’t."

7. How do you prepare for a role, and has your approach evolved? Do you have a particular method or routine when preparing for a character? How has this preparation process changed as you've gained more experience in the industry?

"I believe there is something of every imaginable character—good or bad, strong or weak—in all of us. For me, it is all about finding something, the association with the character, developing it, and ultimately becoming the character and seeing and feeling through them."

8. What can audiences expect from your role in the upcoming comedy series "Hollywood Adjacent?"

"The whole show was so much fun to create; I can't remember when I laughed that much while on set. I would describe Rondell as a character the audience can relate to. He is genuine, sometimes quirky and awkward, but always resilient. He’s a hopeless romantic chasing love and success while trying to stay true to himself."

9. How do you balance working in multiple languages, and how has that versatility shaped your career? How does this skill influence your roles as someone fluent in several languages? Has working in different languages opened doors or brought new challenges to your acting career?

"Speech is one of the most important things as an actor, and I work on it every day in some form. Experimenting with accents is fun and plays a huge role in character development. With all the streamers and the industry becoming more international, I think that's a great skill set to develop."

10. How do you stay motivated and continue to grow as an actor in such a competitive industry? What keeps you focused and driven in an industry that can be demanding and unpredictable? How do you continue to refine your craft and stay inspired amidst the pressures of the acting world?

"My passion for creating pushes me forward. It’s a great feeling to wake up every day and know that I am pursuing my dream, which depends on me. Living in this city, not knowing who you might meet at the next event or what opportunities might come your way, is just thrilling."

Matteo Wasescha's commitment to his craft and dedication to the industry have led to notable roles and growing recognition in Hollywood. This rising star's success is only the beginning; Wasescha’s early achievements signal the outset of a strong career with exciting opportunities ahead. Audiences can expect to see even more from this talented actor as he continues to shine on the big screen.

To find out more about Matteo Wasescha, visit his website.

