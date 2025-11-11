'The Timeless Enemy': Where Heroes Aren’t Chosen — They Choose Themselves: The New Novel by K.A. Griffin

K.A. Griffin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed fantasy author K.A. Griffin announces the upcoming release of The Timeless Enemy, the powerful third installment in The Accidental World series. In a genre often dominated by prophecies and preordained saviors, Griffin continues to redefine the heroic narrative. There is no chosen one here, only ordinary people confronted with extraordinary moments, where courage is not foretold, but chosen. Available November 20, 2025. Copies are available for preorder today.

Set in a world on the edge of rebellion, The Timeless Enemy follows Ethan and those he loves as shifting loyalties, buried histories, and rising threats force them to confront who they are, and who they are willing to become. When every truth has a cost, and every alliance bears consequences, heroism is measured not by destiny, but by decision.

“There’s no divine prophecy here,” says Griffin. “Ethan isn’t chosen. He isn’t destined. He’s just someone trying to do the right thing. This book is about what happens when love and loyalty collide, when growing up means realizing that good isn’t always kind, and right isn’t always simple.”

As fractures deepen within the Resistance and betrayal surfaces at the highest levels of power, Ethan must walk a path where trust is fragile, love can be weaponized, and the most dangerous enemy may not be the one advancing from outside—but the one awakening within.

“In this world, magic doesn’t save anyone,” Griffin adds. “ Heroism isn’t bestowed—it’s earned, choice by choice, when standing still is no longer possible.”

The Timeless Enemy is a story about belonging. About the bonds we choose, rather than the ones we inherit. And about what it costs to hold on to those bonds when the world pushes to break them.

“At its heart, The Timeless Enemy is about family,” Griffin concludes. “Not the one you’re born into, but the one you choose—and what it really means to stay loyal in a world built to break that apart.”

About the Author

K.A. Griffin is the author of The Accidental World series, known for blending emotional realism with sweeping, character-driven storytelling. His work challenges the myth of the destined hero, spotlighting the quiet resilience, heartbreak, and courage of ordinary people who choose to stand when standing matters most.

