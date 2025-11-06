Curt A. Canfield, Highly Revered Author, Unveils 'Manuela': A Powerful Novel of Legacy, Conflict, and Truth

Curt A. Canfield

History has a way of repeating itself, not only in the world, but in the lives of the people who live in it.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curt A. Canfield's gripping new novel, Manuela, is a testament to today's tumultuous times, blending political awareness, family legacy, and the timeless struggle to understand truth amid misinformation and social division. Although it serves as the latest novel in a trilogy, Manuela is written to stand entirely on its own, offering a compelling narrative that resonates deeply with contemporary readers.

“My storytelling reflects the emotional climate and social tensions that led to the onset of World War II,” Canfield says. “That was a time when deliberate disinformation in political messaging and national identity formed personal beliefs that collided in ways that changed the world, and we are living through something similar now. I encourage readers to look beyond what is given and what is presented. Look for the truth, both internally and externally. War does not begin on the battlefield; it begins in how we understand ourselves, our culture, and our responsibility to each other.”



A Story Rooted in Legacy, Transformation, and the Search for Truth

In Manuela, Will Barnes, nearing the end of his life, finally meets his granddaughter, Manuela. Convinced he must prepare her for a world that feels increasingly chaotic, he tries to pass down the hard lessons of his past. But Manuela proves to be grounded, resilient, and unafraid to confront the political and social pressures she encounters at Cornell University.

Where Will’s life was shaped by trauma and inward struggle, Manuela steps into the world with empathy, clarity, and courage, challenging the assumption that inherited pain determines one's future.

“With Manuela, I wanted to show that the forces that lead to conflict are not relics of the past,” Canfield says. “War and its root causes repeat themselves because they begin in human behavior, in belief, in identity. The novel looks at how our convictions are inherited, resisted, or reshaped from one generation to the next, especially in moments of social crisis. The story is personal, but the themes reflect the world we’re living in right now.”

Historical novels have long helped readers understand themselves through the past. Manuela continues this tradition, showing how individuals navigate upheaval, how societies redefine themselves, and how truth should be actively sought, not simply received, to find individual peace and social justice.

Awarded an Indies Today Recommended rating, critics have praised Manuela as “an articulate, erudite, and intellectually incisive novel.”

Readers Rave:

"Manuela is an interesting and educational novel. I learned a lot, especially about history. I knew Israel and Palestine had always been in conflict, but this book delved into the reasons and what might have been done to prevent it. I liked how self-aware Will was. He knew he had made mistakes in his past, and he kept trying to amend them by learning more and reaching out to those he had offended..."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Curt Canfield grew up in a small town in Pennsylvania and later served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam conflict, where his early beliefs were deeply tested and reshaped. After returning home, he graduated summa cum laude with degrees in English and History, published poetry and short fiction, and went on to a successful international career in management consulting, speaking and writing on the evolving role of technology in legal services.

In 2017, Canfield retired to focus on writing. His debut novel, The Errors of Mankind, was published in 2023, followed by Better is the End in 2024 and Manuela in 2025, completing a literary trilogy that explores identity, legacy, and the search for meaning across generations.

