Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Monroe Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Butler Talawanda School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Talawanda School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Carroll Great Trail Joint Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Champaign Salem Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Clark Tecumseh Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Tecumseh Local School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Clinton Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Cuyahoga Downtown Cleveland Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Darke Village of Gordon

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Jackson Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Erie City of Huron

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Perkins Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Perkins Local School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Scotts Union Cemetery

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Franklin State of Ohio

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund

GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Retirement System Schedules Educational Service Center of Central Ohio

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Educational Service Center of Central Ohio

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Geauga Geauga County

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Hamilton Omni Transport, LLC

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Great Oaks Career Campuses

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Joyce Kerobo, LPN

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Hancock Hancock Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Hardin Liberty Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Harrison Greenmont Union Cemetery

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Holmes Holmes County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Jackson City of Wellston

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Knox Berlin Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lake Lake County Visitors Bureau

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Lawrence Decatur Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Logan B.M.R.T. Ambulance District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Tri-Valley Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Village of West Mansfield

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Lucas Northwest Ohio Classical Academy

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Northwest Ohio Classical Academy

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Anthony Wayne Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Anthony Wayne Local School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Toledo Area Sanitary District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Mahoning Boardman Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Miami Monroe Township Water and Sewer District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Portage Ravenna Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Portage County Port Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Putnam Village of Ottawa

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Richland Richland County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Stark Stark County Park District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Navarre-Bethlehem Joint Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Perry Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Perry Local School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Summit Union Cemetery Association of Boston Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County University Branch District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Warren Warren County Airport Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Carlisle Local School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Carlisle Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Warren County Fire Response and Life Safety Council of Governments

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Washington Washington County District Board of Health

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Wayne City of Orrville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA



