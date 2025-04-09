Auditor of State Keith Faber Issues Reminder of Prohibitions on Public Funds to Support or Oppose Levies and Other Ballot Issues, Candidates

COLUMBUS — With the start of early voting across Ohio, Auditor of State Keith Faber is reminding proponents and opponents of levies and bond issues to not use tax dollars as part of their campaign efforts.

“My office regularly receives questions about the use of public resources on these issues,” Auditor Faber said. “Here’s the bottom line: You cannot campaign or influence the outcome of a levy or bond issue using tax dollars.”

The Auditor of State’s Office has assembled a “Frequently Asked Questions” document to provide guidance on the issue (available online at ohioauditor.gov/publications/docs/Ohio_Auditor_of_State_Levy_FAQs_Aug_2023.pdf).

The prohibitions are outlined in state law (Ohio Revised Code § 9.03). In short:

Public money should not be used to support or oppose the passage of a levy or bond issue. This includes compensating employees for time spent on campaign activities.

Information that supports or opposes the outcome of a levy should not be published by a public office or posted on official websites or social media accounts.

Public offices cannot spend money to create and send home political subdivision-sponsored, levy-related communications that support or oppose the passage of a levy.

Employees cannot speak at levy committee meetings during regularly paid work hours if they are advocating for a preferred outcome.

Public funds should not be used to support or oppose the nomination or election of a candidate for public office or to support or oppose a particular campaign committee or fund, political action committee or political party.

Suspected government fraud can be reported to the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364) or online at ohioauditor.gov/fraud/report-fraud.html.

