Believe Limited Merges with BrandStar

Award-winning patient engagement agency leverages the power of media, entertainment, and experiences to inform and inspire—one compelling narrative at a time

This merger creates valuable synergies, especially with our ‘Behind the Mystery’ series and other healthcare-related properties.” — Mark Alfieri, founder and CEO of BrandStar

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles-based Believe Limited , a leading media and event production company specializing in impactful storytelling for those with rare, complex, and chronic conditions, has merged with BrandStar , a solutions-driven, fully horizontally and vertically integrated production and strategic marketing company. The merger broadens BrandStar’s footprint in the healthcare sector, following its recent merger with Meraki Social Founded in 2013 by Patrick James Lynch and Ryan Gielen, who were inspired by their early work in summer camps for children with serious conditions, Believe Limited has garnered global recognition for its impactful work in rare disease communities. For over a decade, they have produced award-winning patient engagement content, transforming complex medical challenges into powerful, human-centered stories.Through videos and films, podcasts, advocacy-driven campaigns and interactive experiences, Believe Limited has helped elevate patient voices and drive awareness. Their notable clients include Amgen, one of the world's largest independent biotechnology companies, Agios, a pharmaceutical company with a near-term focus on developing therapies for hemolytic anemias, and Sanofi, a multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company with an impressive track record in rare blood disorders.“Patrick and Ryan have built something truly remarkable,” said Mark Alfieri, founder and CEO of BrandStar. “This merger creates valuable synergies, especially with our ‘Behind the Mystery’ series and other healthcare-related properties.”Patrick James Lynch, co-founder of Believe Limited, added, “We are thrilled to be joining forces with BrandStar. Combining our expertise with BrandStar’s extensive resources will allow us to make an even greater impact in healthcare and patient engagement, while continuing to forge meaningful connections by putting people at the center of our work.”“We are delighted to see Believe Limited join the BrandStar family of companies, expanding the reach and impact of their groundbreaking work in health advocacy,” said Elizabeth Estes and Mary Fechtig, founders of Meraki Social. “At Meraki Social, we value creativity, authenticity, and purpose-driven storytelling—qualities that Believe Limited exemplifies.DelMorgan & Co. ( https://delmorganco.com ) acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Believe Limited in connection with the transaction.For additional information about Believe Limited, visit www.believeltd.com ###About BrandStarBrandStar is a fully horizontally and vertically integrated production, marketing, public relations and digital agency. We offer everything you would find at a full-service marketing firm, but with a twist – our focus is on positively impacting people’s lives. Fueled by the collective passion of entrepreneurs, creatives, technologists, and thinkers, we pride ourselves in being Marketing Matchmakers – connecting people with brands to do life better. Utilizing a combination of creative storytelling, marketing strategy, results-driven media, technology innovation, and unrivaled television production capabilities, we’ve succeeded in giving startups a national footprint, and national companies a global one. For additional information, visit www.brandstar.com About Believe LimitedBelieve Limited is a media and event production company dedicated to harnessing the power of storytelling, entertainment, and experiences to create meaningful connections and inspire positive change. Specializing in content and campaigns that highlight the challenges and triumphs of those facing rare, complex, and chronic conditions, Believe Limited has produced impactful content across various platforms including podcasts, films, videos, innovative media, and experiences for over a decade. We go beyond simply sharing stories; we craft messages that resonate deeply and break through barriers, informing and inspiring audiences, and making rare remarkable. Learn more at www.believeltd.com About MerakiMeraki Social is a revolutionary virtual, digital and social marketing agency founded in 2016. Designed to cut through the inefficient processes and bloat found in traditional agencies, Meraki relies on a diversified workforce model that prioritizes work-life balance for the team and a business model that thrives on efficiency and execution for its clients. Meraki serves global healthcare companies with social content, execution/delivery and always-on social community management in multiple languages. With employees in 15 states and abroad, communication and trust are at the core of who we are. From startups to large multinational corporations, we deliver meaningful connections to audiences around the world. For more information, visit https://meraki.social

