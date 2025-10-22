Sabina Covo Communications, Kreps PR & Marketing Join to Expand Mutual Client Offerings

Sabina Covo and Israel Kreps

Trendsetting agency was one of South Florida’s first to offer pan-regional PR services; Sabina Covo will assume the role of President, Kreps PR International

We are thrilled to have Sabina (Covo) and her team as a formal part of our organization. She has been our go-to person for all things Latin America, Mexico and select European markets.” — Israel Kreps, CEO of Kreps PR

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sabina Covo Communications , one of the region’s pioneering pan-regional public relations agencies, has joined with Kreps PR & Marketing . The firm’s founder and principal, Sabina Covo, will assume the role of President, Kreps International.Covo is a global communications leader with more than two decades of experience spanning Latin America, the U.S., and select European markets, and ideally complements Kreps PR’s 360 degrees of client offerings, which already includes Kreps Social, Kreps Digital, and now, Kreps International.An accomplished broadcast journalist, as well as a former City of Miami Commissioner, Covo and her team shape international narratives through strategic, cross-border media and public affairs in the real estate, hospitality, luxury lifestyle, corporate PR and public affairs sectors.The partnership brings together Covo’s extensive background in media, politics, and strategic communications with Kreps PR’s award-winning expertise in brand storytelling across multiple disciplines, crisis management, and integrated marketing.Miami is a hub of not only cross-border synergies with Mexico, Central and South America, but increasingly so with Europe and Asia, as South Florida furthers its stance as a true, international community. Media reports note that just in 2025, 19 corporations moved their headquarters to South Florida, and that’s not addressing the myriads of organizations that have established a presence in South Florida throughout the post-Covid world.“We are all thrilled to have Sabina (Covo) and her team as a formal part of our organization,” said Israel Kreps, CEO of Kreps PR. “She has been our go-to person for all things Latin America, Mexico and select European markets. The ability to offer our clients a one-stop-shop of diverse and crucial services is a benefit to both of our organizations.”“We view this next phase as seamless because our team is already working continuously with the Kreps PR team,” said Covo. “We know each other well and have been collaborating for years. We look forward to maximizing our opportunities under one organization. My time as a City of Miami Commissioner, coupled with so many years as a journalist, gives me a unique perspective and approach.”###About Kreps PR & MarketingKreps PR & Marketing, a BrandStar company, has a physical presence in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Palm Beach and New York City. The agency, with more than 30 years of experience, is one of the industry’s most trusted agencies. Rooted in a keen understanding of the media and their needs, the firm is comprised of a diverse team of former journalists, long-time publicists, and ex-in-house Fortune 500 communications directors. Specializing in all facets of residential and commercial real estate, hospitality, corporate and financial services public relations, and offering public relations, social media, even activation and strategic digital services, Kreps PR is recognized for delivering measurable communications programs that build brand value and drive business leads. For additional information, visit www.KrepsPR.com

