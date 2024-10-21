A Night of Art, Culture, and Legacy at the Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)
Presentation of the LEGADO AWARD to Leadership. From left to right: State Senator Lena Gonzalez, Dr. Lourdes I. Ramos, President & CEO MOLAA, US Senator Alex Padilla, Marianne Gastelum, Co-Chair 2024 MOLAA Gala & Auction, Dr. Robert Braun and Mike Deovlet
REIMAGINING MOLAA 2024 Gala & Auction Raises Vital Funds for Programming and Museum Expansion
This year’s gala marked a significant milestone in MOLAA’s history as it featured the public unveiling of its ambitious multi-phase expansion project, which will elevate the museum’s ability to serve as a beacon of Latin American and Latinx art and culture. The expansion will create new open and closed storage for the museum, additional education rooms, new gallery spaces, and improved visitor areas to enhance access and engagement with MOLAA’s diverse offerings. The architectural firm designing the expansion project is TEN Architects, led by the internationally acclaimed architect Enrique Norten, who outlined his vision for the museum at the gala.
The evening also honored the exceptional contributions of three distinguished individuals and organizations to the Latin American and Latinx communities: U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, Adán Ortega, Jr., and The Zapanta Family, each receiving the prestigious LEGADO Award for their outstanding leadership and commitment to advancing Latin American and Latino culture.
“It is a tremendous honor to accept MOLAA’s 2024 LEGADO Award alongside Adán Ortega, Jr. and the Zapanta Family. This means so much to me — not just because of the hard work we put in to improve life for California communities, but because it is a celebration of a changing Los Angeles region and California with Latinos in positions of power,” said Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.). “As the proud son of immigrants from Mexico, I never could have dreamt that one day I would become the first Latino to represent California in the U.S. Senate. But now that I’m here, I know it’s not just an honor but a tremendous responsibility to pave the way for all those who will come after.”
In her keynote address, Dr. Lourdes Ramos, MOLAA President & CEO, emphasized the importance of the museum’s mission: “The 2024 Gala is more than just a fundraiser; it is a powerful testament to the vibrant legacy we are building together. We are deeply honored to recognize those who have shaped our community and thrilled to share our vision for MOLAA’s exciting future.”
Guests enjoyed a night filled with unforgettable live entertainment by Gabrielito y La Verdad, with guest singer Norrell Thompson, a high-energy performance that set the tone for the gala’s festive atmosphere. The event’s auction drew significant attention, with exclusive art pieces and luxury items on display, contributing generously to the evening’s fundraising efforts. All proceeds from the auction and gala will directly benefit MOLAA’s programs, ensuring that the museum continues to serve as a cultural hub for future generations.
The Museum of Latin American Art extends its deepest gratitude to all attendees, donors, and sponsors who made this year’s gala a resounding success. As MOLAA looks ahead to its expansion, support from the community is more critical than ever in ensuring the continued growth of this iconic institution.
For more information on the museum’s programs and projects, please visit http://molaa.org/
Event Highlights:
• Title: REIMAGINING MOLAA: 2024 Gala & Auction
• Date: October 19, 2024
• Location: Museum of Latin American Art, Long Beach, CA
• LEGADO Award Honorees: U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, Adán Ortega, Jr., The Zapanta Family,
• Auction Proceeds: Supporting MOLAA’s programs
Event Sponsors:
2024 MOLAA GALA & AUCTION SPONSORS
Special thanks to the many individuals, businesses, and artists who contributed to the evening’s success!
Visionary Sponsor ($25,000)
Air Products
AltaMed
Robert Gumbiner Foundation
TGIS
US Bank
Champion Sponsors ($15,000)
Robert N. Braun, M.D. & Joan A. Friedman Ph.D.
Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo
Director John Allen & Board of Directors, Water Replenishment District
Builder Sponsor ($10,000)
California Domestic Water Company
California Resources Corporation
California State University Foundation
Cordoba Corporation
Gardiner & Theobald, Inc.
Mónica Gutiérrez Roper and Trevor Roper
Port of Long Beach
Ron & Marianne Gastelum
San Gorgonio Water Pass Agency
Zach Horowitz
Las Vírgenes Municipal Water District
Inland Empire Utilities Agency
Eastern Municipal Water District
Central Basin Municipal Water District
Patron Sponsors ($7,500)
Alder Law and Z. A. Lawyers
Long Beach Business Development
Empowered with Gina
Long Beach City College
Marylyn & Chuck Klaus
TELACU Industries, Inc.
The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California
The Queen Mary
Visit Long Beach
Ambassador Sponsors ($5,000)
ABC 7
Bank of America
Hyundai Motor America
International City Bank
St. Mary Medical Center Foundation
Verizon
Underwriters - 2024 MOLAA Gala
Adamson Associates, Inc. - Centerpieces
Mayer | Brown - Gala Invitation
Vasquez + Company, LLP - Photo Booth
Tequila Real del Valle - Tequila
Total Wine and More – Wine
DONORS
Avanti Art Gallery
Gay and Tim Degani
Mezcal Austero
Cindy Miscikowski
Lourdes Ramos, Ph.D.
Long Beach City Councilwoman Suely Saro
Southwest
________________________________________
About the Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)
Founded in 1996, the Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) is the only museum in the United States dedicated to modern and contemporary Latin American and Latino art. MOLAA’s mission is to educate the public about Latin American art and culture, and it serves as a crucial platform for fostering understanding and appreciation of Latin American heritage through its exhibitions and educational programs.
###
For press inquiries, please contact:
Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)
Public Relations Division
Phone: (562) 437-1689
Email: communications@molaa.org
________________________________________
Follow us on social media:
Facebook: @Museum of Latin American Art
Twitter: @molaa
Instagram: @molaa.art
###
www.molaa.org
Solimar Salas
Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)
communications@molaa.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.