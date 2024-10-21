A Night of Art, Culture, and Legacy at the Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)

Presentation of the LEGADO AWARD to Leadership. From left to right: State Senator Lena Gonzalez, Dr. Lourdes I. Ramos, President & CEO MOLAA, US Senator Alex Padilla, Marianne Gastelum, Co-Chair 2024 MOLAA Gala & Auction, Dr. Robert Braun and Mike Deovlet Enrique Norten, from TEN Arquitectos, and Dr. Lourdes I. Ramos, President & CEO of MOLAA Santos City Dance Company performs during the 2024 MOLAA Gala

REIMAGINING MOLAA 2024 Gala & Auction Raises Vital Funds for Programming and Museum Expansion

This event is a powerful testament to the vibrant legacy we are building together. We are honored to recognize those who have shaped our community and thrilled to share our vision for MOLAA’s future.” — Dr. Lourdes Ramos, MOLAA President & CEO

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) celebrated a remarkable evening on October 19, 2024, with its highly anticipated REIMAGINING MOLAA: 2024 Gala & Auction. The prestigious event, co-chaired by Dr. Robert N. Braun and Mrs. Marianne Gastelum, brought together philanthropists, community leaders, and art enthusiasts for a night of celebration and fundraising in support of MOLAA’s future growth.This year’s gala marked a significant milestone in MOLAA’s history as it featured the public unveiling of its ambitious multi-phase expansion project, which will elevate the museum’s ability to serve as a beacon of Latin American and Latinx art and culture. The expansion will create new open and closed storage for the museum, additional education rooms, new gallery spaces, and improved visitor areas to enhance access and engagement with MOLAA’s diverse offerings. The architectural firm designing the expansion project is TEN Architects, led by the internationally acclaimed architect Enrique Norten, who outlined his vision for the museum at the gala.The evening also honored the exceptional contributions of three distinguished individuals and organizations to the Latin American and Latinx communities: U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, Adán Ortega, Jr., and The Zapanta Family, each receiving the prestigious LEGADO Award for their outstanding leadership and commitment to advancing Latin American and Latino culture.“It is a tremendous honor to accept MOLAA’s 2024 LEGADO Award alongside Adán Ortega, Jr. and the Zapanta Family. This means so much to me — not just because of the hard work we put in to improve life for California communities, but because it is a celebration of a changing Los Angeles region and California with Latinos in positions of power,” said Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.). “As the proud son of immigrants from Mexico, I never could have dreamt that one day I would become the first Latino to represent California in the U.S. Senate. But now that I’m here, I know it’s not just an honor but a tremendous responsibility to pave the way for all those who will come after.”In her keynote address, Dr. Lourdes Ramos, MOLAA President & CEO, emphasized the importance of the museum’s mission: “The 2024 Gala is more than just a fundraiser; it is a powerful testament to the vibrant legacy we are building together. We are deeply honored to recognize those who have shaped our community and thrilled to share our vision for MOLAA’s exciting future.”Guests enjoyed a night filled with unforgettable live entertainment by Gabrielito y La Verdad, with guest singer Norrell Thompson, a high-energy performance that set the tone for the gala’s festive atmosphere. The event’s auction drew significant attention, with exclusive art pieces and luxury items on display, contributing generously to the evening’s fundraising efforts. All proceeds from the auction and gala will directly benefit MOLAA’s programs, ensuring that the museum continues to serve as a cultural hub for future generations.The Museum of Latin American Art extends its deepest gratitude to all attendees, donors, and sponsors who made this year’s gala a resounding success. As MOLAA looks ahead to its expansion, support from the community is more critical than ever in ensuring the continued growth of this iconic institution.For more information on the museum’s programs and projects, please visit http://molaa.org/ Event Highlights:• Title: REIMAGINING MOLAA: 2024 Gala & Auction• Date: October 19, 2024• Location: Museum of Latin American Art, Long Beach, CA• LEGADO Award Honorees: U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, Adán Ortega, Jr., The Zapanta Family,• Auction Proceeds: Supporting MOLAA’s programsEvent Sponsors:2024 MOLAA GALA & AUCTION SPONSORSSpecial thanks to the many individuals, businesses, and artists who contributed to the evening’s success!Visionary Sponsor ($25,000)Air ProductsAltaMedRobert Gumbiner FoundationTGISUS BankChampion Sponsors ($15,000)Robert N. Braun, M.D. & Joan A. Friedman Ph.D.Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & RomoDirector John Allen & Board of Directors, Water Replenishment DistrictBuilder Sponsor ($10,000)California Domestic Water CompanyCalifornia Resources CorporationCalifornia State University FoundationCordoba CorporationGardiner & Theobald, Inc.Mónica Gutiérrez Roper and Trevor RoperPort of Long BeachRon & Marianne GastelumSan Gorgonio Water Pass AgencyZach HorowitzLas Vírgenes Municipal Water DistrictInland Empire Utilities AgencyEastern Municipal Water DistrictCentral Basin Municipal Water DistrictPatron Sponsors ($7,500)Alder Law and Z. A. LawyersLong Beach Business DevelopmentEmpowered with GinaLong Beach City CollegeMarylyn & Chuck KlausTELACU Industries, Inc.The Metropolitan Water District of Southern CaliforniaThe Queen MaryVisit Long BeachAmbassador Sponsors ($5,000)ABC 7Bank of AmericaHyundai Motor AmericaInternational City BankSt. Mary Medical Center FoundationVerizonUnderwriters - 2024 MOLAA GalaAdamson Associates, Inc. - CenterpiecesMayer | Brown - Gala InvitationVasquez + Company, LLP - Photo BoothTequila Real del Valle - TequilaTotal Wine and More – WineDONORSAvanti Art GalleryGay and Tim DeganiMezcal AusteroCindy MiscikowskiLourdes Ramos, Ph.D.Long Beach City Councilwoman Suely SaroSouthwest________________________________________About the Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)Founded in 1996, the Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) is the only museum in the United States dedicated to modern and contemporary Latin American and Latino art. MOLAA’s mission is to educate the public about Latin American art and culture, and it serves as a crucial platform for fostering understanding and appreciation of Latin American heritage through its exhibitions and educational programs.###For press inquiries, please contact:Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)Public Relations DivisionPhone: (562) 437-1689Email: communications@molaa.org________________________________________Follow us on social media:Facebook: @Museum of Latin American ArtTwitter: @molaaInstagram: @molaa.art###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.