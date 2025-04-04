MOLAA and MIA Art Collection Present Landmark Exhibition in Dubai

2025 HER Land exhibition Logo Tania Candiani (Mexico, 1974); Reverence / Reverencia, 2019; HD Video 6:08 minutes; Courtesy of the Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)

This collaboration marks the first time these globally respected institutions present a joint exhibition in the Middle East about Latin American women artists.

As we extend our international footprint, MOLAA is proud to bring our collection and vision to Dubai; celebrating the artistic brilliance of women who have shaped the cultural history of our region.” — Dr. Lourdes Ramos, President & CEO of MOLAA

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VIP Opening Event: April 17, 2025Exhibition Dates: April 18 – May 18, 2025Location: Festival Tower, 30th Floor, Dubai – UAEWebsite: https://molaa.org/2025-herland-dubai The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) and MIA Art Collection are proud to announce "HER Land: The Creation of Latin American Artists," an unprecedented international exhibition spotlighting the powerful legacy and visionary force of Latin American women artists. This historic collaboration marks the first time these two globally respected institutions present a joint exhibition in the Middle East about Latin American women artists.Opening with a VIP event on April 17, 2025, the exhibition will be on view from April 18 to May 18, 2025, hosted on the 30th floor of Dubai’s iconic Festival Tower.Throughout history, women in art have faced systemic challenges to visibility and recognition. "HER Land" responds to this legacy with a bold and poetic curatorial vision, showcasing work that embodies resistance, persistence, and creative excellence. The exhibition brings together over 27 groundbreaking artists from across Latin America and the diaspora—many of whom are exhibited in the region for the first time.Featured artists from the MOLAA Collection, selected by MOLAA Chief Curator Gabriela Urtiaga, include renowned figures such as Leonora Carrington, Ana Mendieta, Doris Salcedo, Belkis Ayón Manso, and Patssi Valdez, alongside emerging voices like Brenda Obregón Velázquez and Cássia Aresta. The MIA Art Collection contributes a compelling international dimension with artists such as Sonia Gomes, Carmen Argote, Roser Bru, and Lyz Parayzo, underscoring a dynamic intergenerational dialogue in contemporary feminist art."This collaboration represents a milestone in our mission to elevate Latin American women artists on the global stage,” said Dr. Lourdes Ramos, President & CEO of MOLAA. “As we extend our international footprint, MOLAA is proud to bring our exceptional collection and vision to Dubai—celebrating the artistic brilliance of women who have shaped the cultural history of our hemisphere."Alejandra Castro Rioseco, Founder and Chairwoman of MIA Art Collection, added: "We are thrilled to host MOLAA in Dubai—a city that bridges continents and cultures. This exhibition not only highlights the strength and creativity of Latin American women artists but also reaffirms our commitment to breaking barriers in the international art world. "HER Land" is a tribute to the women who continue to transform the narrative of contemporary art."Spanning painting, sculpture, textiles, photography, and video, HER Land serves as a living archive and poetic map of female creation. It invites visitors to experience a world seen through the lens of identity, resistance, and cultural memory—woven across generations and geographies.This exhibition is more than a presentation of art—it is a cultural statement, a cross-continental dialogue, and a platform for discovery.We invite the public, collectors, institutions, and art lovers to explore HER Land and join us in honoring the enduring legacy and future of Latin American women artists.

