The Museum of Latin American Art Unveils The Endless Spiral: Betsabeé Romero

Fractured Footprints, 2024 by Betsabeé Romero, phot by Michele Stanzione.

Exhibition Opens Sunday, March 30, 2025 VIP & Members Preview: Saturday, March 29 at 5 PM

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) is proud to announce the opening of The Endless Spiral: Betsabeé Romero, an evocative and immersive exhibition premiering in the United States after its debut as an official Collateral Event of the 60th International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia in 2024. The exhibition opens to the public on Sunday, March 30, 2025, with a special VIP & Members Preview on Saturday, March 29 at 5 PM.Organized by MOLAA and curated by Gabriela Urtiaga, MOLAA’s Chief Curator, the exhibition is presented with the support of Main Partners: William S. and Michelle Ciccarelli Lerach and Santiago García Galván, and features additional artworks never before seen by the public."The Endless Spiral" invites visitors to explore the artistic and philosophical journey of internationally acclaimed Mexican artist Betsabeé Romero, whose multidisciplinary works confront the global urgencies of our time—migration, memory, borders, and belonging. Inspired by the overarching theme of La Biennale di Venezia 2024, Foreigners Everywhere, Romero’s exhibition examines cultural dualities and societal fractures through monumental installations, commissioned works, and symbolic materials.Betsabeé Romero reflects on what it means for her to have presented this exhibition in Venice and now in California, “I believe that participating in this great forum is an unparalleled opportunity to take to the ultimate consequences concerns and research on which I have worked for more than 25 years, interconnected topics including frontiers, migration, identity, and mestizaje. From many territories, both formal and informal, both theoretical and aesthetic, both institutional and clandestine… In that sense, I think we are interested in presenting a body of work [in this exhibition] where each room has enormous porosity to allow breathing and the flow of all possible views and interpretations.“Betsabeé Romero's powerful artistic language transcends geographic and emotional boundaries,” said Dr. Lourdes Ramos, President & CEO of MOLAA. “Her work speaks to the universality of human displacement, the resilience of cultural identity, and the beauty found in collective healing. It is an honor to bring this important exhibition to our community.”The exhibition features several immersive installations, starting with the "Breaking the Perverse Frontiers of the Mirror," where concave safety mirrors that completely cover the room, observe and distort the reflected image. Mapped and manipulated mirrors, that accumulate physical and symbolic fractures. The work "Fractured Footprints" explores the suffering that borders cause: imposed lines that oppose necessity, survival, and understanding, scars that last a lifetime. The installation "Memories of a Moving Totem" introduces the visitor to the idea of mobility and the symbology of memory instruments, using cylindrical seals that have printed history in all cultures of Humanity. In "Families Divided by Sharp Borders" the artist questions the concept and experiences of migration in history and highlights how a community can contribute to dismantling its horrors and injustices. Upon arriving at the installation "The Shadow of the House Was Also Broken," we see the artist reflect on culture as the home we have inside us; a refuge that has survived in the shadow of all powers. Finally, "Dreaming of a Sunrise with Feathers in The Endless Spiral" the artist creates a collective and ritualistic space, united by forces of nature, where all can enter and think of the past, present and future of society.Betsabeé Romero is an artist who has had the opportunity to live and produce her work in different countries, cultures, and contexts. In the curatorial statement, Gabriela Urtiaga writes: “Betsabeé is a nomadic spirit always looking for new experiences and perspectives with a focus on examining different essential and urgent topics for international audiences. She works with a strong consciousness of issues such as migration, gender roles, cultural traditions, religiosity, miscegenation, and individual and collective memory. Her method of transgressing the limits of different established categories and making visible the injustice around the world as a point of examination and a call for action is redefined as a community commitment through a dialogue between art, social justice, and heritage interacting for the common good. The artist developed a strong starting narrative that focuses on the experience of being a foreigner in the world and from the perspective of many who lack territory to seek refuge and survive.”Michelle Ciccarelli Lerach, one of the exhibition’s Main Partner and longtime arts advocate, remarked: “My deepest gratitude to MOLAA for their unwavering support and dedication in bringing Betsabeé Romero's remarkable, expansive, and profoundly moving exhibition, first to the Venice Biennale and now to MOLAA. As one of Mexico's most esteemed and celebrated artists, it is a true privilege that MOLAA can present her powerful artistic vision.”Press are invited to attend the VIP Reception on Saturday, March 29, 2025 at 5 PM. Interviews with the artist and MOLAA leadership are available upon request.________________________________________Exhibition Details:Title: The Endless Spiral: Betsabeé RomeroPublic Opening: Sunday, March 30, 2025VIP & Members Preview: Saturday, March 29, 2025 at 5 PMLocation: Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)628 Alamitos Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802molaa.org

