HYDGEN Unveils 10 kWh AEM Electrolyzer Stack: A Game-Changer in Cost-Effective, Scalable Green Hydrogen Production

HYDGEN announces the launch of its 10 kW AEM, offering high performance at a lower cost than traditional electrolyzers.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HYDGEN , a pioneering startup in green hydrogen electrolyzer manufacturing, proudly announces the launch of its 10 kW AEM (Anion Exchange Membrane) electrolyzer stack. This cutting-edge electrolyzer offers high performance at a significantly lower cost than traditional electrolyzers, opening up new possibilities for industries that rely on hydrogen as a key component of their processes.Unlike traditional PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) electrolyzers, HYDGEN’s AEM electrolyzer is manufactured without expensive material commonly used in PEM electrolysis. This innovation not only reduces costs but also contributes to the sustainability and scalability of green hydrogen production. With its unique stackable design, the new electrolyzer can achieve an output of up to 10 kW, making it an ideal solution for industries that require hydrogen and would benefit from production autonomy.High-Performance, Scalable Solutions for Hydrogen-Intensive IndustriesHYDGEN’s new electrolyzer stack is designed to serve industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, maritime, steel production, and pharmaceuticals, all of which rely heavily on hydrogen as a critical feedstock. The electrolyzer’s ability to scale from 10 kW to 100 kW provides flexibility for operations of various sizes, offering businesses an efficient and environmentally friendly alternative to purchasing hydrogen from third-party suppliers.This innovation allows companies to decarbonize their processes while reducing their dependency on traditional supply chains, aligning with global sustainability goals and cost-efficiency standards.A Strategic Opportunity for Investors and PartnersThe release of HYDGEN’s 10 kW AEM electrolyzer stack represents a significant leap forward in green hydrogen technology. The company is actively seeking strategic partners for pilot projects, as well as investors to support the scaling of this revolutionary technology and bring it to market on a global scale. With the demand for sustainable hydrogen solutions increasing, HYDGEN’s breakthrough presents a unique opportunity for those looking to invest in the future of clean energy. HYDGEN's team will be showcasing their new innovation during Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) , at the Asia Clean Energy Summit on October 22nd and 23rd.About HYDGENHYDGEN is a leading innovator in the green hydrogen electrolyzer space, specializing in the development of scalable and cost-efficient AEM electrolyzers. The company’s mission is to design and manufacture the most efficient and innovative green hydrogen electrolyzer systems & components, enabling industries and governments to transition to self-sufficient and cost effective clean energy, reducing their carbon footprint while increasing their production autonomy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.