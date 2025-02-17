HYDGEN Secures Seed Funding to Scale Decentralized Green Hydrogen Production for Small and Mid-Sized Industries

HYDGEN's AEM electrolyzer system HYDGEN

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HYDGEN (Hydrogen Innovation Pte. Ltd), a leading innovator in decentralized green hydrogen production, has successfully closed a seed funding round raising close to SGD 2 million, led by Cloudberry Pioneer Investments , with participation from the National University of Singapore (NUS), TK & Partners, and strategic angel investors. This funding will accelerate HYDGEN’s mission to bring cost-effective, on-site green hydrogen production to industries consuming hydrogen as feedstock.Pioneering Green Hydrogen with AEM ElectrolyzersAccording to Allied Market Research, hydrogen today is a $262 billion market, yet its supply remains centralized, expensive, and highly dependent on fossil fuels. HYDGEN is solving this problem with its Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) electrolyzers - a next-generation technology that combines the best of traditional Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) and alkaline electrolyzers, while eliminating their key limitations:- Lower Cost & Greater Scalability - Unlike PEM electrolyzers, AEM technology does not require expensive precious metals, reducing costs and supply chain dependency.- High Efficiency & Operational Flexibility - AEM electrolyzers operate at lower voltage and adapt easily to variable renewable energy inputs, making them ideal for decentralized deployment.- Compact, Modular Design - Easier integration into existing industrial sites due to a more compact footprint and modular, scalable design when compared to alkaline electrolysis.HYDGEN’s unique triple proprietary innovations are rooted in academic research and technological development, with the founding team emerging from the National University of Singapore’s Graduate Research Innovation Programme 2.0 (NUS GRIP 2.0, which aims to nurture deep-tech innovation across Singapore’s universities and research institutes), and prior background at Singapore’s Agency for Science Technology and Research (A*Star). By leveraging cutting-edge innovations, HYDGEN is breaking down the barriers to on-site hydrogen production, enabling small to mid-sized industries - from chemicals, glass, steel, mobility, and semiconductors - to generate their own green hydrogen on-demand, at cost parity with grey hydrogen, and without the risks of volatile supply chains.“This milestone investment into HYDGEN is a fantastic example of pushing scientific and technological ideas from academia to real-world impact. We look forward to their continued positive impact on our environment as they scale up deployments,” said Associate Professor Benjamin Tee, Vice President (Ecosystem Building), NUS Enterprise.Funding to Scale Production and Market ExpansionThe funds raised in this round will be directed toward three key initiatives:- Development of a 2 MW capacity manufacturing facility in India to scale production of HYDGEN’s AEM electrolyzers.- Development of a 25 kW single-stack AEM electrolyzer- Market expansion across India and Southeast Asia targeting industries where traditional hydrogen supply chains are cost-prohibitive and unreliable.Decentralized Hydrogen: A $43 Billion Market OpportunityToday, over 100 million tonnes of hydrogen are consumed globally each year, with 45 million tonnes used in APAC alone. Yet, most industries - particularly small to mid-sized players - face high costs and logistical challenges when sourcing hydrogen from centralized suppliers.Within the small-scale industrial and mobility sectors, the green hydrogen market is currently valued at $14 billion, set to grow to $43 billion by 2030. However, rising carbon taxes, supply chain risks, and energy security concerns are making traditional hydrogen sourcing increasingly unsustainable. By shifting hydrogen production on-site and on-demand, HYDGEN eliminates transportation costs, storage risks, and emissions - offering industries a resilient, self-sufficient alternative.“HYDGEN’s breakthrough in scalable green hydrogen production is a game-changer, especially for rapidly growing markets in Asia,” said Mahir Sahin, Managing Partner of Cloudberry Pioneer Investments, a forward-thinking venture capital firm at the forefront of energy, finance, and computing innovation. “Their technology has the potential to drive cost-effective adoption in these high-demand regions, and we’re excited to support their journey."“We believe in HYDGEN’s technology and future markets and are proud to support this strong team,” said Tomas Koch, Founder and Chairman of TK & Partners, a high-impact venture capital firm driving exceptional growth in Southeast Asia.A New Era of Green Hydrogen Accessibility“Our technology makes hydrogen production local, cost-effective, and scalable - empowering industries to take control of their energy needs. This funding marks a crucial step in our journey to scale production and make green hydrogen an everyday reality for more industries worldwide.” said Michael Gryseels, Chairman of HYDGEN.With this investment, HYDGEN is set to accelerate the adoption of modular, decentralized hydrogen solutions - bringing affordable, clean energy to industries that need it most.About HYDGENHYDGEN is a leading developer of anion exchange membrane (AEM) electrolyzers, designed to enable affordable, decentralized green hydrogen production. Their advanced systems offer unmatched efficiency and operational flexibility, a compact footprint, and reduced supply chain risk by avoiding the use of rare earth metals. By eliminating reliance on centralized supply chains, HYDGEN’s technology makes clean hydrogen accessible and scalable for industries of all sizes.

