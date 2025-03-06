HYDGEN Wins Elecrama 2025 Startup Competition, Strengthening Market Momentum Following Recent Seed Round Closure

HYDGEN wins the Electraverse Start-up Challenge at Elecrama 2025

DELHI, INDIA, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HYDGEN , a pioneering manufacturer of green hydrogen electrolyzers, has been named the overall winner in the Early Stage category of the Electraverse Start-up Challenge at Elecrama 2025. This prestigious recognition highlights HYDGEN’s technological leadership in anion exchange membrane (AEM) electrolysis and its role in accelerating the transition to decentralized green hydrogen production.The Electraverse Start-up Challenge, organized by the Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA), is a key initiative within Elecrama—the world’s largest showcase of electrical and energy technologies. The 2025 challenge attracted over 200 start-ups, with 50 selected to showcase their innovations at Elecrama. Of these, 10 early-stage and 10 growth-stage start-ups were chosen to pitch before a panel of industry experts and investors. HYDGEN emerged as the top Early Stage start-up and was awarded a cash prize of ₹8,00,000 INR ($9,175 USD) in the Decarbonization and Energy Efficiency track.“This recognition at Elecrama and the Electraverse Start-up Challenge validates our mission to revolutionize hydrogen production,” said Michael Gryseels, Executive Chairman of HYDGEN. “Industries can no longer afford to depend on centralized, carbon-intensive hydrogen supply chains. Our AEM electrolyzers provide an efficient, scalable, and sustainable alternative—allowing companies to produce hydrogen on-site, on-demand, and at a competitive cost.”HYDGEN’s AEM technology enables industries such as chemicals, fertilizers, steel, semiconductors, and maritime to access cost-effective green hydrogen, reducing dependency on volatile hydrogen supply chains while supporting decarbonization efforts. The company’s ability to deliver green hydrogen at cost parity with grey hydrogen makes it a game-changer for industries seeking sustainable energy solutions.This milestone follows HYDGEN’s recent market momentum, including the successful closure of its seed funding round earlier this year. The investment is accelerating manufacturing scale-up, market expansion, and continued innovation in AEM electrolyzer technology. Winning the Electraverse Start-up Challenge further strengthens HYDGEN’s industry credibility, opening new doors for investment, partnerships, and global market expansion across India, Southeast Asia, and beyond.About HYDGENHYDGEN is a leading developer of anion exchange membrane (AEM) electrolyzers, designed to enable affordable, decentralized green hydrogen production. Their advanced systems offer unmatched efficiency and operational flexibility, a compact footprint, and reduced supply chain risk by avoiding the use of rare earth metals. By eliminating reliance on centralized supply chains, HYDGEN’s technology makes clean hydrogen accessible and scalable for industries of all sizes.

