HYDGEN to Host Innovation Day in Mangalore, Showcasing the Future of Decentralized Green Hydrogen

HYDGEN is proud to announce Innovation Day, an exclusive industry event set to take place on April 9th, 2025 in Mangalore, India.

As we shift towards cleaner energy, on-site and on-demand green hydrogen has emerged as a cornerstone of industrial decarbonization. Innovation Day is not just an event—it is a catalyst for action.” — Michael Gryseels

MANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HYDGEN , a leading innovator in green hydrogen electrolyzer technology, announced today Innovation Day 2025 , an exclusive industry event set to take place on April 9th, 2025 in Mangalore, India. This invite-only gathering, co-hosted in partnership with Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management , will bring together key stakeholders from across the hydrogen value chain, including industry leaders, policymakers, investors, and academic experts, to explore the advancements and opportunities in green hydrogen adoption.The event will mark a significant milestone for industrial decarbonization, as HYDGEN unveils its flagship 100 kW AEM electrolyzer, a breakthrough solution designed to enable industries to produce their own green hydrogen efficiently and cost-competitively. The showcase will highlight the potential of on-site hydrogen production in decarbonizing industrial processes, reducing supply chain dependency, and accelerating the global energy transition.With a carefully curated agenda, HYDGEN Innovation Day will feature:• Technology Showcase – A live demonstration of HYDGEN’s 100 kW AEM electrolyzer, showcasing its capabilities and impact on industrial hydrogen applications.• Expert Panels & Keynotes – Discussions with industry leaders, policy experts, and researchers on hydrogen safety, policy frameworks, and market adoption.• Strategic Networking – Opportunities for investors, EPC partners, and hydrogen industry stakeholders to collaborate on accelerating hydrogen deployment.• Decarbonization Roadmap – Insights into how industries can integrate hydrogen into their operations to drive sustainable growth and meet net-zero targets.“As we shift towards cleaner energy, on-site and on-demand green hydrogen has emerged as a cornerstone of industrial decarbonization. HYDGEN Innovation Day is not just an event—it is a catalyst for action, fostering dialogue and partnerships that will drive the next phase of the hydrogen economy,” said Michael Gryseels, HYDGEN’s Chairman. “We are thrilled to welcome visionaries and pioneers who are shaping the future of energy and enabling the transition to a net-zero world.”HYDGEN Innovation Day is an invite-only event with limited capacity. If you are an industry stakeholder, investor, EPC partner, or policymaker interested in attending, please request an invitation at Innovation Day 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.