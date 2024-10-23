CompassIntel.com Announces the Award Recipients for The 7th Annual IoT Innovator Awards

2024 CompassIntel IoT Innovator Awards

24 Companies and Organizations honored and awarded for the 7th Annual 2024 CompassIntel IoT Innovator Awards.

We are entering into a new era where edge, AI, and IoT are coming together to accelerate smarter automation, real-time data insights, and AI-driven decision-making.” — Stephanie Atkinson, Compass Intelligence

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compass Intelligence is excited to announce the recipients of the 7th Annual IoT Innovator Awards. This year has seen a resurgence in business activity, with IoT innovations leading the charge in advancing automation, intelligence, and technological progress across various industries.Each fall, Compass Intelligence celebrates and acknowledges the top companies, products, platforms, and solutions driving IoT innovation.This year, 21 companies were recognized across distinct categories, highlighting their contributions to key industry applications and advancements in IoT. In addition, this year Compass Intelligence recognizes and honors 3 additional companies for unique innovation and excellence in IoT solutions, products, and services.The 2024 IoT Innovator award recipients include the following companies and organizations (in order of the award listings): Cavnue, ClearBlade, Continental, Electra Vehicles, GPX Intelligence, GXC, ICAS, Itron, KORE, May Mobility NXP Semiconductors, OliverIQ, OMNIVISION, One Step GPS, Palo Alto Networks, Panasonic, Purdue University, Qualcomm and Aramco, Singtel, Somos, Telit, Trimble, TrueNorth Software Solutions, Zebra Technologies.“We are entering into a new era where edge, AI, and IoT are coming together to accelerate smarter automation, real-time data insights, and AI-driven decision-making, while expanding the boundaries of connectivity in sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation,” says Stephanie Atkinson, CEO of Compass Intelligence.“Congratulations are in order for these 24 companies and organizations innovating in competitive markets.”The 2024 CompassIntel IoT Innovator Award recipients are as follows:• Utility & Water Metering: Itron• Facilities/Building Management: ClearBlade• Agriculture & Farming: Continental• IoT Device Security: SomosID• Driverless Vehicles: May Mobility• Retail & Customer Experiences: Zebra Technologies• Smart Roads: Cavnue• Intelligent Transportation: Singtel Multi-Domestic Connectivity• Energy Management: Electra Vehicles• Public Safety: ICAS: Vape Detector – FS286• Home Automation: OliverIQ• Agriculture Fleet Management: Trimble Ag Software• Auto Dealership Management: GPX Intelligence• Trucking Fleet Management: One Step GPS• IoT for Good: GXC Onyx platform• Machine Vision Technologies: OMNIVISION• IoT Chipset Technologies: NXP Semiconductors: Trimension SR250• Medical Devices: Palo Alto Networks: Medical IoT Security• Aviation/Airport: KORE• Colleges/Universities: Purdue's Smart Factory Lab• Asset Monitoring: Panasonic Logiscend™Compass Intelligence Selected:• Digital Twin Innovation: TrueNorth Software Solutions• Edge AI Innovation: Qualcomm and Aramco• IoT Enablement: Telit Cinterion's IoT Starter KitFor more information about Compass Intelligence, please visit iotinnovatorawards.com _____________________About The CompassIntel IoT Innovator AwardsThe 7th Annual CompassIntel IoT Innovator Awards honors companies and vendors demonstrating innovation in Internet of Things solutions, products, applications, and technology. Compass Intelligence has been recognizing companies for more than 12 years, after initially launching the A-List in M2M Awards back in 2012. The Innovator award categories run across 21 IoT innovation categories. In addition, Compass Intelligence also recognizes startups, stand-out products, and emerging and established IoT companies annually that have made an impact to the market and demonstrate superior innovation to elevate IoT.Note: Brand or product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.Media Contact:awards@compassintelligence.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.