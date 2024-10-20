Navy Relieves U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center Commanding Officer and Executive Officer

Rear Adm. William Greene, commander of Navy Regional Maintenance Center, relieved Capt. Zaldy Valenzuela and Cmdr. Art Palalay of duties as SRF-JRMC commanding officer and executive officer, respectively. Capt. Dan Lannamann has temporarily assumed command. Cmdr. Timothy Emge, SRF-JRMC’s operations officer, has assumed the position of executive officer until a permanent replacement is selected.

The Navy holds commanding officers and others in authority to the highest standards. Naval leaders are entrusted with significant responsibilities to their Sailors and commands.

SRF-JRMC is located in Yokosuka, Japan and provides intermediate-level and depot-level repair for Navy ships and U.S. 7th Fleet.

For additional questions, please contact the Naval Sea Systems Command public affairs officer, Susan Mainwaring at susan.a.mainwaring.civ@us.navy.mil