Bidding Set to Close on a 4 BR/4 BA Farm House on 10.5± Acres in Fauquier County, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of bidding on an auction of a 4 BR/4 BA Victorian/Queen Anne style farm house (circa 1840/1875) on 10.5 +/- acres w/2 detached garages/shops”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of bidding on an auction of a 4 BR/4 BA Victorian/Queen Anne style farm house (circa 1840/1875) on 10.5 +/- acres. Highlights include many recent upgrades & renovations, 2 detached garages/shops (one with 1 BR apartment), Gunite swimming pool, stocked pond and pasture/paddock ideal for animals in Fauquier County on Friday, October 25 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“This is a rare opportunity to have a rural oasis that is close to civilization,” said Nicholls. “Bid your price and make it yours.”
“The property is centrally located only .7 mile off Rt. 28, 2 miles from Rt. 17, 4 miles from Warrenton/Fauquier Airport, 10 miles from Warrenton, 19 miles from Culpeper, 20 miles from Manassas, and a short drive to I-95, Fredericksburg, NOVA, DC & Dulles Airport,” said Tony Wilson, auction coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Friday, October 25 -- 2:00 PM -- 6104 Liberty Rd., Bealeton, VA 22712 (Fauquier County)
4 BR/4 BA Victorian/Queen Anne style farm house (circa 1840/1875) on 10.5 +/- acres in Fauquier County, VA (1840's original 2 over 2 house)
• This home measures 3,845 +/- finished sf. & 684 +/- unfinished sf., and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey), living room w/fireplace, dining room w/fireplace, foyer, Florida room, play room, laundry room, attic (partially finished), walk-out unfinished basement
• Covered front & back porch
• Detached 2 bay garage w/shed off & 1 bedroom apartment (24'x40'); 24'x32' detached shop/garage ideal for home based business
• Heating & Cooling: heat pumps; 6 fireplaces (LR, DR & all bedrooms)
• Well & gravity fed septic system (septic pumped in 2024); 50 gallon electric water heater w/lifetime warranty; 80 gallon holding tank
• Stocked pond; Gunite swimming pool; Gazebo w/power; Gravel & asphalt driveway; pasture/paddock w/water for animals
• Other features: Many updates and renovations (visit www.nichollsauction.com to see the complete list.
For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at (540) 748-1359 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.