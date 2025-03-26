New 3BR/2BA Home on 2± Acre Lot w/New Home Warranty in Orange County, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg
New Construction. Located just off Rt. 20 in Orange County, VA. Bid now. Online Only Bidding.
Nicholls Auction Marketing announces the closing of online bidding on a brand new 3 R/2 A home on 2± acres with a one car garage, a new construction homebuyer's warranty and handicap adaptable.”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of online bidding on a brand new 3 BR/2 BA home on 2± acres with an attached 1 car garage, a conveying new construction homebuyer's warranty and handicap adaptable on Monday, April 7 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“Exquisite accessible new construction with modern elegance -- This property will make a wonderful primary residence or weekend getaway,” Nicholls. Bid now to enjoy spring in the country.”
“The property is conveniently located just off Rt. 20, 6 miles from Rt. 522, 8.5 miles from Rt. 3, and only a short drive to Charlottesville, Fredericksburg & Culpeper, VA,” said Tony Wilson, auction marketing coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Online only bidding begins to close on Monday, April 7, 2025 @ 12:00 PM EDT
7460 Burr Hill Rd., Rhoadesville, VA 22542
3 BR/2 BA handicap-adaptable ranch style home on 2.059 +/- acre lot in Rhoadesville, VA
• This home measures 1,368 +/- finished sf. with a 325 +/- sf. attached garage and features an eat-in kitchen (all new stainless steel appliances convey), living room, spacious front porch and 114 +/- sf. rear covered porch
• Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout with high-end finishes including quartz countertops, GE upgraded stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and a tray ceiling in the primary suite
• Master suite features 3' openings, walk-in closet, double sinks, and a 5-foot tiled shower with upgraded Moen fixtures
• Heating & Cooling: Heat Pump system; Hot Water: Electric
• Drilled Well & Septic system
• Attached garage with 1 bay; gravel driveway
• Other Features: Step-free entry from garage, front porch, and back porch; 3' openings in bedrooms and bathroom; recessed lighting; handicap-adaptable design; one-year new construction homebuyer's warranty; Situated on 2.059 acres with nice views
For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at (540) 748-1359 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.