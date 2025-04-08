Bidding Set to End on a 4BR/3.5BA Home on 1.5± Ac Lot in Charles Town WV’s Spruce Hill announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

3 Spruce Hill Way, Charles Town, WV 25414 3 Spruce Hill Way, Charles Town, WV 25414 3 Spruce Hill Way, Charles Town, WV 25414

Well Built and Well Maintained Home on Large Cul-de-Sac Lot in Spruce Hill Estates Set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of a 4 BR/3.5 BA home w/finished basement on a 1.5 +/- acre cul-de-sac lot with an attached 2 car garage, office space, hobby rooms & salon.” — John Nicholls

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( www.nichollsauction.com ) announces the auction of a 4 BR/3.5 BA home w/finished basement on a 1.5 +/- acre cul-de-sac lot with an attached 2 car garage, office space, hobby rooms and salon (perfect floor plan for entertaining) and conveniently located 1.4 miles from Rt. 340 (Berryville Pike) in Charles Town, WV on Friday, April 11 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“This well-built and well maintained home on a large cul-de-sac lot in Spruce Hill Estates of Charles Town, WV offers an amazing opportunity for the new owner,” said Nicholls. The location, the quality and amenities make this a wonderful buy, so bid your price and make it yours.”“The property is conveniently located only 1.4 miles from Rt. 340 (Berryville Pike), 1.4 miles from Washington High School, 4 miles to downtown Charles Town and Rt. 9, 7 miles to the Virginia line, 11 miles to Harpers Ferry, 12 miles to the Maryland line and a short drive to Martinsburg, WV, Frederick, MD, Leesburg and Winchester, VA and Dulles International Airport,” said Brian Damewood of Damewood Auctioneers.The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Damewood. Friday, April 11 at 11 AM EDT -- 3 Spruce Hill Way, Charles Town, WV 25414• Well built & well maintained 4 BR/3.5 BA home w/finished basement on large 1.53 +/- acre cul-de-sac lot in the Spruce Hill Estates neighborhood of Charles Town, WV.o This home measures 5,112 +/- sf., and features a large eat-in kitchen (all stainless steel appliances convey); family room w/fireplace; formal dining room; formal living room w/fireplace; sun room; office; large foyer; laundry room/mud room off of attached 2 car garage; finished walk-out basement w/salon/barbershop area, workshop area & tons of storage; attic w/garage & bedroom accesso Oak hardwood flooring on main floor; carpet on upper level & basemento Large rear deck w/additional side decko Heating: heat pump; Cooling: central AC; 2 fireplaceso Well & septic system; Whirlpool electric energy smart 80 gallon water heatero Asphalt driveway w/large asphalt parking pad; garden/storage shedo Additional Features: perfect floor plan for entertaining; oak cabinets & engineered flooring in kitchen; sump pump in basement; Rainsoft water softener system; large cul-de-sac lotThe real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.For more information, call Brian Damewood (540-454-2326) or visit www.NichollsAuction.com Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.WV Licensing -- Hunt Country Real Estate LLC: WV Broker 005132-00; Real Estate Agent: Brian Damewood WV Salesperson license 0030233; WV Auctioneer licenses: 1924 & 830.

