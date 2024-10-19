Submit Release
News Search

There were 105 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,618 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Man for Pointing a Rifle at a Woman

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man for pointing a rifle at a woman during a dispute in Southeast. 
 


On Monday, August 5, 2024, at 1:39 p.m., the suspect, who is a tow truck driver, and a woman were involved in a verbal dispute over parking in the 1300 block of U Street, Southeast. The argument escalated and the suspect produced a rifle and pointed it at the woman. The suspect fled the scene.
 


On Thursday, October 17, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant 36-year-old Cleophus Moore, of Capitol Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun)
 


CCN: 24119989
 


###

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Arrests Man for Pointing a Rifle at a Woman

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more