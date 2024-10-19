MPD Makes Arrest in August Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces a man has been arrested for a shooting that occurred in Southwest.

On August 7, 2024, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to the Unit block of Forrester Street, Southwest for the report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim advised two suspects pulled up in a vehicle and fired in his direction. The suspects fled in the vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of detectives’ investigation, on Thursday, October 18, 2024, 64-year-old George Queen, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).



This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 24120916