Rare Opportunity: U.S. State Web Domain "Indiana.com" Hits Industry Auction Block

Indiana.com: The Definitive Digital Address for the State of Indiana Goes on Sale at Domain Days Dubai 2024

Owning Indiana.com allows the buyer to instantly harness a significant competitive advantage that takes many years to create. Some might even say, it's a Once-in-a-Lifetime Acquisition.” — John Colascione

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEARCHEN NETWORKS, a two decade established search engine marketing company has announced the premium Internet domain name “Indiana.com” will be put up for live public auction at Domain Days Dubai 2024 on Nov. 5-6.The Indiana.com domain name was first registered in the early 1990s and has been held by the same owner ever since. The purchase of big city or state domain names has always been considered a strategic move for media companies to control their presence in a particular market. For example, The Boston Globe acquired the domain name “Boston.com” in 1995, The Philadelphia Inquirer acquired the domain name “Philly.com” in 2004, and the McClatchy newspaper chain acquired the domain name “Miami.com” in 2005.Owning a geographic domain name or “geo domain” like “Indiana.com” can instantly brand any business in the state, even a startup, as an absolute authority in the industry, effectively by-passing many years of needed advertising and marketing without it.Owning Indiana.com positions any business at the center of a state experiencing a surge in economic activity.Here are some key facts to showcase Indiana's growth:- Record-breaking Investment: In 2023, companies invested a whopping $28.7 billion in Indiana, the highest capital investment in the state's history [Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC)].- Job Creation Boom: These investments fueled the creation of over 21,866 new jobs with an average wage exceeding $75,000 annually – well above the national average [IEDC].- Manufacturing Strength: Indiana's manufacturing sector remains a powerhouse, contributing the highest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) within the state at $132.9 billion annually [USAFacts].- Top Ranking for Business: Forbes recognized Indiana as the #1 state to start a business in 2023, highlighting its strong entrepreneurial ecosystem [IEDC].- Thriving Innovation Hub: Indiana's venture capital market surpassed $1 billion for the second year running, solidifying its position as a leader in innovation [IEDC]."These impressive statistics paint a clear picture: Indiana is a state on the rise." said John Colascione , Chief Executive Officer of SEARCHEN NETWORKS. "Owning Indiana.com allows the buyer to instantly capitalize on this positive momentum while harnessing a significant competitive advantage for years to come. Some might even say, it's a Once-in-a-Lifetime Acquisition."The live domain auction at Domain Days Dubai 2024 is one of the most highly anticipated features of the event. It will be the first-ever live domain and digital asset auction in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. This auction provides a unique opportunity for investors and domainers to acquire premium domains and digital assets. The auction will feature a curated selection of high-value domain names, offering both experienced investors and newcomers a chance to bid on valuable domain assets.For more information on this event, see:SEARCHEN NETWORKSis an online advertising agency located in South Florida specializing in search engine optimization (SEO) and search engine marketing (SEM). For nearly two decades, SEARCHENhas been providing expert Internet marketing services and web related solutions to clients throughout the United States. The terms SEARCHEN, SEARCHEN NETWORKSand SERIOUS ABOUT SEARCHare federally registered trademarks in the United States.

