New Haven Barracks/ Burglary/ Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24B5004824

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 10/19/24, 0445 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Button Bay State Park, Ferrisburgh

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Unknown

 

VICTIM: Button Bay State Park

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/19/24 at approximately 0445 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a burglary into a residence located at Button Bay State Park in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Investigation revealed someone forcefully entered the occupied residence and fled before troopers arrived. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the New Haven Barracks or submit an anonymous tip using the link below.


