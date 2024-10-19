New Haven Barracks/ Burglary/ Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5004824
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 10/19/24, 0445 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Button Bay State Park, Ferrisburgh
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Button Bay State Park
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/19/24 at approximately 0445 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a burglary into a residence located at Button Bay State Park in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Investigation revealed someone forcefully entered the occupied residence and fled before troopers arrived. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the New Haven Barracks or submit an anonymous tip using the link below.
