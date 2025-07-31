St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #2 Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A4006720
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/31/2025 @ 0802 hours.
STREET: VT Route 122
TOWN: Sheffield, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Corey Raymond
AGE: 57
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI
VEHICLE YEAR: 2025
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Ascent
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to the right front quarter-panel and passenger side door of the vehicle.
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: Northern Vermont Regional Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury responded to a report of a automobile crash in the Town of Sheffield, Vermont. Troopers arrived on scene with FD and EMS and located and identified the operator of vehicle #1 as Corey Raymond (57) of Sheffield, Vermont. Raymond had driven his vehicle over an embankment before proceeding to drive through an open field before coming to a stop. While speaking with Raymond, signs of impairment were observed. Further investigation revealed Raymond was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. Raymond’s injuries were unknown at the time and he was transported by ambulance to NVRH for medical attention. Raymond was released on a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court on 09/29/2025 at 0830 hours.
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Caledonia County
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/29/2025 @ 0830
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
