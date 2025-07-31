Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,708 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #2 Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25A4006720                           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                                 

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/31/2025 @ 0802 hours.

STREET: VT Route 122

TOWN: Sheffield, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy    

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Corey Raymond

AGE:  57

SEAT BELT?  Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2025

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Ascent

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to the right front quarter-panel and passenger side door of the vehicle.

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: Northern Vermont Regional Hospital

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury responded to a report of a automobile crash in the Town of Sheffield, Vermont. Troopers arrived on scene with FD and EMS and located and identified the operator of vehicle #1 as Corey Raymond (57) of Sheffield, Vermont. Raymond had driven his vehicle over an embankment before proceeding to drive through an open field before coming to a stop. While speaking with Raymond, signs of impairment were observed. Further investigation revealed Raymond was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. Raymond’s injuries were unknown at the time and he was transported by ambulance to NVRH for medical attention. Raymond was released on a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court on 09/29/2025 at 0830 hours.

 

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Caledonia County

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/29/2025 @ 0830    

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

(802) 748-3111

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #2 Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more