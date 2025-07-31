St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #2 Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A4006720

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/31/2025 @ 0802 hours.

STREET: VT Route 122

TOWN: Sheffield, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Corey Raymond

AGE: 57

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI

VEHICLE YEAR: 2025

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Ascent

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to the right front quarter-panel and passenger side door of the vehicle.

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: Northern Vermont Regional Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury responded to a report of a automobile crash in the Town of Sheffield, Vermont. Troopers arrived on scene with FD and EMS and located and identified the operator of vehicle #1 as Corey Raymond (57) of Sheffield, Vermont. Raymond had driven his vehicle over an embankment before proceeding to drive through an open field before coming to a stop. While speaking with Raymond, signs of impairment were observed. Further investigation revealed Raymond was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. Raymond’s injuries were unknown at the time and he was transported by ambulance to NVRH for medical attention. Raymond was released on a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court on 09/29/2025 at 0830 hours.

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Caledonia County

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/29/2025 @ 0830

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

(802) 748-3111