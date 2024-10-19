[Elevating the effectiveness of business matching] “Procurement Orientated Matching Session” facilitates over 140 business matches

MACAU, October 19 - To achieve more effective discussions between small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large corporations, the “Procurement Orientated Matching Session” of the 29th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (29th MIF) was held on 18 October. More than 150 purchasers, exhibitors, and suppliers of large enterprises from a number of integrated tourism and leisure enterprises, supermarkets, and catering companies participated in the activity, where 140 business matches were made and 9 procurement projects were signed, covering sky dining, food and beverage ingredients, clothing design and manufacturing, fragrance system, electric system and product retail.

Facilitating discussions and contract signing between SMEs and large enterprises for effective procurement and co-operation

The “Procurement Oriented Matching Session” is organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and co-organised by the Macau Hotel Association, the Macau Union Suppliers Association, and the Macao Catering Industry Association. The interactions on-site were lively.

A representative of a local clothing manufacturer who secured a contract with a large integrated tourism and leisure enterprise to produce over ten thousand garments pointed out that they have expanded their business to a new market through this matching session. They agreed that the matching session has enhanced the effectiveness of procurement between large enterprises and SMEs. A Brazilian export company reached co-operation in ingredient sourcing with a Macao restaurant. The company’s representative stated that the outcomes exceeded their expectations.

Final invitation to the spectacular exhibitions

19 October is the final day of the two events, which will continue to be open to the public for free. In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland, visitors who take photos at designated locations in the venue can claim free coffee and tea drinks, alongside other complimentary gifts, with a total value of over MOP500,000. In response to the large-scale consumption activity, the “Macao Consumption Rewards”, any visitor making a purchase via mobile payment at booths of the “Macao Local Enterprise Sales Area” will have a chance to win e-coupons and enter the grand lucky draw.

For the latest information, please visit the official website at www.mif.com.mo or www.mfe.mo; call (853) 2882 8711 for the 29th MIF or (853) 8798 9654 for the 2024MFE; and follow “MICE_IPIM” on WeChat.