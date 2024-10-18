Senate Bill 1335 Printer's Number 1964
PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - under the Community Health Choices Program.
(3) Contact information for LIFE providers.
(b) The department shall continue to provide training to the
Independent Enrollment Broker on the LIFE program through the
Independent Enrollment Broker LIFE module to better educate the
Independent Enrollment Broker and to require that the LIFE
program is offered equally to eligible individuals.
(c) At the end of each quarter, the department shall issue a
report [that tracks by county the enrollment of eligible
individuals in long-term care service programs, including
managed care organizations and LIFE programs.] to the
chairperson and minority chairperson of the Health and Human
Services Committee of the Senate and the chairperson and
minority chairperson of the Human Services Committee of the
House of Representatives that tracks by county the enrollment of
eligible individuals in long-term care service programs by the
Independent Enrollment Broker, including managed care
organizations and LIFE programs. The report shall also include
documentation of compliance with subsections (a) and (b).
* * *
Section 5. Repeals are as follows:
(1) The General Assembly declares that the repeal under
paragraph (2) is necessary to effectuate the amendment of
section 602(a), (b) and (c) of the act.
(2) Section 1604-T of the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.343,
No. 176), known as The Fiscal Code, is repealed.
Section 6. The amendment of section 602(a), (b) and (c) of
the act is a continuation of section 1604-T of the act of April
9, 1929 (P.L.343, No. 176), known as The Fiscal Code. Except as
otherwise provided in section 602(a), (b) and (c) of the act,
