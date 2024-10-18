Senate Resolution 355 Printer's Number 1963

PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - without stopping; and

WHEREAS, PennDOT provides helpful tips to motorists, parents

and students to help ensure school bus safety; and

WHEREAS, According the most updated statistics provided by

the Pennsylvania School Bus Association (PSBA), each year

approximately 450,000 school buses travel an estimated 4.3

billion miles transporting roughly 23.5 million students to and

from school and school-related activities; and

WHEREAS, The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

noted in its August 2024 report (Report) that from 2013 to 2022,

of the total 344,451 fatal motor vehicle traffic crashes, 976

(or 0.3%) were classified as school-transportation-related

crashes; and

WHEREAS, The fatal crash statistics presented represent a

decrease both in total number and overall percentage compared to

the June 2022 report that showed 1,009 crashes amongst the

326,149 total crashes nationwide; and

WHEREAS, Average fatalities associated with school-

transportation-related-crashes decreased from 113 annually to

108 annually between the reporting periods of 2011-2020 and

2013-2022; and

WHEREAS, The Report indicated that of the fatalities

associated with the aforementioned crashes, occupants of school

transportation vehicles accounted for approximately 10% of

fatalities, nonoccupants including pedestrians and bicyclists

accounted for approximately 19% of fatalities and occupants of

other vehicles involved in these crashes accounted for

approximately 71% of the total fatalities; and

WHEREAS, The Report stated that less than half, or 47%, of

school-transportation-related fatal crashes occurred in rural

