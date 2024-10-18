Senate Resolution 355 Printer's Number 1963
PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - without stopping; and
WHEREAS, PennDOT provides helpful tips to motorists, parents
and students to help ensure school bus safety; and
WHEREAS, According the most updated statistics provided by
the Pennsylvania School Bus Association (PSBA), each year
approximately 450,000 school buses travel an estimated 4.3
billion miles transporting roughly 23.5 million students to and
from school and school-related activities; and
WHEREAS, The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
noted in its August 2024 report (Report) that from 2013 to 2022,
of the total 344,451 fatal motor vehicle traffic crashes, 976
(or 0.3%) were classified as school-transportation-related
crashes; and
WHEREAS, The fatal crash statistics presented represent a
decrease both in total number and overall percentage compared to
the June 2022 report that showed 1,009 crashes amongst the
326,149 total crashes nationwide; and
WHEREAS, Average fatalities associated with school-
transportation-related-crashes decreased from 113 annually to
108 annually between the reporting periods of 2011-2020 and
2013-2022; and
WHEREAS, The Report indicated that of the fatalities
associated with the aforementioned crashes, occupants of school
transportation vehicles accounted for approximately 10% of
fatalities, nonoccupants including pedestrians and bicyclists
accounted for approximately 19% of fatalities and occupants of
other vehicles involved in these crashes accounted for
approximately 71% of the total fatalities; and
WHEREAS, The Report stated that less than half, or 47%, of
school-transportation-related fatal crashes occurred in rural
20240SR0355PN1963 - 2 -
